Patrick Mahomes re-injures ankle late in second quarter

Posted by Charean Williams on February 12, 2023, 8:09 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Chiefs began their fourth drive trailing in yards (114 to 230), first downs (five to 15) and time of possession (7:08 to 20:32). They were lucky to trail the Eagles only 21-14 with 2:20 left in the first half.

Nick Bolton‘s 36-yard return of a Jalen Hurts fumble kept the Chiefs within striking distance.

The Chiefs, though, had injury added to insult when, on third-and-15 from the Kansas City 31, Mahomes scrambled. Linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled Mahomes around the ankles after a 9-yard gain.

Mahomes’ injured right ankle bent sideways.

He stayed down for a few seconds in obvious pain before limping off the field, and when he reached the sideline, Mahomes was in visible pain. Chad Henne began warming up.

Athletic trainers no longer are looking at Mahomes, but the ankle clearly is bothering him as he paces the sideline.

Mahomes is 8-of-13 for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Permalink 37 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

37 responses to “Patrick Mahomes re-injures ankle late in second quarter

  1. The Chiefs are losing.
    Coaching Staff: Quick! Limp! Limp Patty! Limp like you’ve never limped before!
    #built in excuse

  2. Mahomes got hurt with a minute 40 left to go in the 2nd quarter…it’s fourth down..why didn’t Mahomes go straight to the locker to have his ankle look at???

  7. This could not have happened to a more unlikable quarterback on an even more obnoxious team. See Kelce. Good riddance.

  13. touchback6 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:17 pm
    Has Mahomes never not been hurt in a SB or ever played well in a SB?
    ________________
    Don’t fret, kid. They might mention Belichick before the game ends. Fingers crossed.

  14. And Chiefs and national media getting their “If Chiefs was healthy they would have won” takes for tomorrow. Eagles put-up 24 on Spags in first half — and handed KC 7 of their 14. DOMINATION.

  15. Refs should allow KC online to false start on every play to protect Mahomes. Or does Lane Johnson have exclusivity?

  17. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:15 pm
    Wondering which kiddies are going to cheer about his injury.

    ———-

    Hopefully nobody cheers his injury because that’s disgusting behavior. Reminds me of 9ers fans 2 weeks ago posting that their defense should intentionally injure Hurts. Easily the lowest class fans in the entire league.

  20. The Eagles have had the easiest path to a Super Bowl in NFL History. Cupcake regular season schedule n last two games they’ve faced QB Josh Johnson and a hobbled Mahomes, we may still see QB Chad Henne play the 2nd half if Mahomes cannot go. This has been a pretty easy road for the iggles.

  25. There was an article by PFT that stated a couple of days ago that the last 9 or 10 MVP QBs could not win the SB. Is this trend continuing?

  26. hawkkiller says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:26 pm
    The Eagles have had the easiest path to a Super Bowl in NFL History. Cupcake regular season schedule n last two games they’ve faced QB Josh Johnson and a hobbled Mahomes, we may still see QB Chad Henne play the 2nd half if Mahomes cannot go. This has been a pretty easy road for the iggles.
    —-

    Cry more please .

  27. redskinstexan says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:13 pm
    Mahomes got hurt with a minute 40 left to go in the 2nd quarter…it’s fourth down..why didn’t Mahomes go straight to the locker to have his ankle look at???
    —————————————————–
    …your right because he was walking around fine right before halftime.

  28. Hint. He will play no matter how much dope they have to pump into him. If he doesnt play, game over Eagles win. One thing he wont run is all so that is a slight advantage.

  29. 100% that was a catch why cant the NFL get it right? Even Pereira said not enough to over turn then by magic it takes another 5 minutes and well he lost control. This game is over and i love it Go IGGLES Ref’s will get the message to let the Chiefs make it close but even vegas cant fix this. Eagles win it

  30. williamshatnerstoupee says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:23 pm
    touchback6 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:17 pm
    Has Mahomes never not been hurt in a SB or ever played well in a SB?
    ________________
    Don’t fret, kid. They might mention Belichick before the game ends. Fingers crossed.

    125Rate This

    ————–

    Sounds awesome, Corky. So easy to get you types riled up for no real reason other than stating actual facts.

    You’re just sore because you’re jealous of Philly as a Steelers fan. LOL

    It’d be 2 rings to your ZERO the last decade. LOL

  32. I just can’t get over the time of possession differential because that’s remarkable.

    It seems like KC’s strategy was to stop the Eagles run game and make Hurts beat them. Problem for them is that Hurts is up to that challenge.

  33. You’re just sore because you’re jealous of Philly as a Steelers fan. LOL
    _____________
    You ready to make our deal?

  35. It’d be 2 rings to your ZERO the last decade. LOL
    ________
    Four full seasons have been played since the Patriots saw a Super Bowl.

    The Steelers finished 9-8 last year. The Patriots finished 8-9.

    The Chiefs are playing in the Super Bowl. There are some facts for ya.

  36. Man the pathetic posters who can’t understand playing hurt and how hard it is start whining and moaning.

  37. ForWhomTheBellTrolls says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:37 pm
    hawkkiller says:
    February 12, 2023 at 8:26 pm
    The Eagles have had the easiest path to a Super Bowl in NFL History. Cupcake regular season schedule n last two games they’ve faced QB Josh Johnson and a hobbled Mahomes, we may still see QB Chad Henne play the 2nd half if Mahomes cannot go. This has been a pretty easy road for the iggles.
    —-

    Cry more please
    ——————————————

    Not crying at all I could care less if PHI wins or loses and I don’t care who wins I’m just stating FACTS!!! The reality is the Eagles have had an incredibly easy road to the Super Bowl. They had a soft cup cake schedule then they faced a bad NYG team w/ Daniel Jones at QB lol, a 3rd string QB in the NFCCG who was immediately injured forcing a journeyman in to start who’s not even good enough to be a dedicated QB2 backup much less a starter in Josh Johnson . Now they’re playing a Chiefs team with a soft defense and a hobbled injured Mahomes who can’t plant to throw or move properly. Easiest road to a Super Bowl in league history.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.