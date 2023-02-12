Patrick Mahomes wins his second Super Bowl MVP award

Posted by Mike Florio on February 12, 2023, 10:31 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
After the Chiefs beat the Texans during the regular season, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told me by phone that he’d much rather win a Super Bowl than a regular-season MVP award.

He’s now won both. And, as expected, he’s the Super Bowl MVP, for the second time.

I honestly don’t care,” Mahomes said on December 19. “As long as we win the Super Bowl, it won’t matter to me. I just try to go out there and compete. I’ve won a MVP and I won a Super Bowl, and a Super Bowl is a lot better.”

Indeed it is. He now has two. Which means he can get to work on No. 3. Which sort of feels inevitable at this point. As does No. 4 — and maybe more.

He has just completed his fifth year as a starter. And he’s only 27.

In many ways it seems that, like Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade in the final scene of Scent of a Woman, Patrick is just getting warmed up.

32 responses to “Patrick Mahomes wins his second Super Bowl MVP award

  1. Mahomes is just so much better than any other QB in the league right now that it’s really not fair.

  4. What did they give him at halftime cause he had an ankle injury like Paul Pierce needed a wheelchair. What a fairytale. Cue the Disney World crap and let’s move on.

  7. I hope he lets the Ref … who threw the most untimely and ridiculous flag in SB history go to DisneyWorld it’s only fair.

  8. No way he catches Brady. Once he loses his elusiveness and is just a pocket passer he will be good,but not great. Once that happens he won’t be winning Super Bowls, even with the referees help.

  9. The NFL is an entertainment business. I was quite entertained for the past couple of hours. Now my life goes on. Get over it grown men, it’s just a game.

    To quote Gladitor

    “Are you not entertained?”

  10. Amazing. Both QBs played well. Last call ruined game though. Eagles D couldnt live upto their season form.

    Jalen unlucky, he was incredible.

  12. You mean Mahomes was gifted a win over Cincy, the then gifted a SB win with an invisible gold penalty to decide the game. What a joke- the NFL=WWF

  13. Congratulations to him and the Chiefs, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. It is very tough to get to the super bowl and each year presents new and different obstacles.
    Right now they have a better chance next year than most teams, but we’ll have to wait and see what unfolds!

  18. Cinci was gifted a win over KC last year as no one would believe KC losing to the Rams. In exchange, KC got this year! It been planned, no doubt.

  19. Man, Pat Mahomes. Absolutely the most lethal weapon in the NFL, not even close. Class act and role model, too. He deserves every accolade.

  20. Hurts is the MVP and I’m not a fan of either team. Unfortunately he also spotted the Chiefs 7 points with the recovered fumble TD and that made the difference. The bad call at the end ruined a potential great Super Bowl.

    Mahomes finally broke the MVP curse.

  21. Chuck Howley finally got in the Hall of Fame this weekend – the only player from a losing team to be a Super Bowl MVP.

    They should have done it this year and given it to Jalen Hurts. Whatever you think of both teams and both QBs – he was the Player of This Game.

    * And, I ain’t no Philly fan.

  22. You either have a superstar QB like Mahomes, or you’re a totally irrelevant joke team like the patriots and your season is over long before it starts.

  23. Jayleen was not incredible – he was a gimmick – he knows he cannot play QB so he has to run – when you run as much as he does, that is cheating – that is gaming the NFL. The NFL must immediately limit anyone designated as the QB to only six positive rushes. That would prevent the cheap shot scrum fourth down rushes by the QB. He alone would have had his six rushes then and that would prevent him from scampering on called rushes like he pads his stats.

    Once again no fake QB has ever won a Snoopy Bowl and will never do so.

  25. Andy Reid and his half time adjustments.
    My Raiders are doomed for the next 10+ years
    ‐‐——
    The raiders have been doomed for 40 years and counting.

  26. Mahomes is very good, but there are several very good NFL QBs in the same age range, and good, younger ones will show up every year. More SB wins are scarcely “inevitable.”

  27. The Chiefs were robbed on that 3rd down, which was challenged and the ref still call the play stand. The whole world knows that was not a catch. He only has one foot in bound when he had possession of the ball. Also, false start on Eagles oline, holding on Eagles corner back and ref didn’t call either.

  28. Once again the officials chime in with a badly timed ticky tac call that ruins the ending to a great game. Instead of the Eagles down 3 with about 1:40 left and 1 timeout with a chance to take the game into OT or win outright we get kneel downs and a 27 yard FG to essentially end such a great game. So tired of the NFL and it’s officiating. Sometimes it seems this league is so rigged. Not a fan of the Eagles or Chiefs but a football fan so tired of officials destroying and determining the outcome of so many big games.

  31. All I know is Jalen Hurts is the truth and needed 0 help from any referees True MVP blue collar type QB

