Report: Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for defensive coordinator

New Broncos head coach Sean Payton is making the move from the television world back to the sidelines next season and he reportedly interviewed another coach turned broadcaster about a role on his staff.

Jay Glazer of Fox — Payton is wrapping up his duties with the network on Sunday — reports that Payton interviewed former Jets and Bills head coach Rex Ryan to be his defensive coordinator this week. He currently works for ESPN.

Payton and Ryan have not worked together in the past, but Payton and Ryan’s brother Rob have a history together. Rob Ryan was the defensive coordinator of the Saints from the start of the 2013 season until he was fired in November 2015.

Rex Ryan also employed Rob as an assistant during his time in Buffalo and both brothers were fired after the end of the 2016 season. That was Rex Ryan’s last coaching job, but he could be headed back to the field if things go well with Payton this week.

  3. Rex is one of the greatest defensive minds in NFL history. Smart move. Still remember his Jets beating the Cheats in the divisional round as heavy underdogs with Sanchez.

  5. Rex is a good defensive coach, but was a lousy head coach. Players like him which goes a long way especially when things aren’t going well. It would definitely be an interesting hire if it happens. The Broncos are going to be a great story to watch this year….

  10. Funny how Rex Ryan said repeatedly on ESPN that there was no way Payton would take the Broncos job and now here he is interviewing to be part of his staff!

  11. religionisforidiots says:
    February 12, 2023 at 11:01 am
    Rex is one of the greatest defensive minds in NFL history. Smart move. Still remember his Jets beating the Cheats in the divisional round as heavy underdogs with Sanchez.

    ——————————————————

    Rex also took over two teams that already had very good defensive personal, and in short order (much shorter in Buffalo) turned them into very average units. Also a lot of his late game decision making was head shaking.

  15. I want to see Rex Ryan on the same team as Baker Mayfield or maybe Rex comes back to the NFL and Mayfield goes to ESPN and rags on Rex.

  16. I wonder if Sean will scold Rex on the sidelines like he did Rob.
    And I wonder if Rex will play the shamed son bit like Rob.

