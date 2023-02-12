Report: Derek Carr informs Saints he won’t accept trade to any team

Derek Carr may eventually end up with the Saints.

But he won’t get there via a trade.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr has informed New Orleans that he won’t approve a trade to the Saints or any other team.

Carr has a no-trade clause and thus has veto power over any deal. The Raiders are expected to release Carr before the $40.4 million in guarantees on his contract kick in on Feb. 15.

Things have long been heading in this direction since the Raiders elected to bench Carr after they were eliminated from playoff contention in December. Carr did not have much — if any — incentive to accept a trade to any team in part because once he’s released, he’ll have the ability to visit with any team about a month before free agency opens in March.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media noted that Carr’s contract with the $40.4 million guaranteed was an issue despite the Saints and Raiders having the framework of a deal in place. But, again, Carr already had the right to decline any trade, so a deal was always unlikely.

Carr is expected to draw interest from a few teams who are in the market for a veteran quarterback. And he’ll have a head start on the rest of the available quarterbacks.

68 responses to “Report: Derek Carr informs Saints he won’t accept trade to any team

  1. Good for him. This is the right move. He owes the Raiders nothing. And they deserve to get nothing for how they handled this.

  3. Derek Carr seems like a good guy but he is a below average QB. I doubt any team he goes to improves by more than 2 games.

  4. He shouldn’t approve ANY trade because of money AND as a free agent he could possibly have a bidding war for his services not to mention pick a team of his choosing..

  5. he’ll probably sign with NO as soon as he’s released and this way they don’t have to give up draft picks for him

  6. Clearly he wants to go to a city where his black mascara will go well with the color scheme.

  7. i said this same situation would happen last week when the raiders granted the saints permission…you guys hammered the shine out of me…go figure..

  8. Most likely landing spots: Saints, Colts, Commanders, Panthers and the best spot, wait for it, the Buccaneers, who are in an extremely weak division and will still have an excellent roster, but are in need of a quarterback.

  9. I am shocked. I am glad to see that he is maturing. I think in the past his ego wouldn’t be able to accept getting cut. Kudos to him.

  10. Great news!! That means the receiving team can’t back out at the last moment. Glad this will be over soon!!

  13. “the Raiders did Derek Carr dirty”

    The Raiders have paid Derek Carr $135 million dollars.

    Wish they’d do me that way.

  15. What did the Raiders do wrong? Carr’s lawyer agreed to all of this. After they were eliminated and had judged that Carr was not their future QB they made the decisions allowed under the contract to avoid making a huge payment to a guy who is not their future. Don’t blame the Raiders. Blame Carr and his agent.

  17. No surprise. The Raiders aren’t about to hamstring themselves in free agency by dedicating 1/4 of their cap space to a player they don’t want. Carr isn’t about to forgo the immense advantages of free agency. This trade was never going to work out. Carr is going to cash in with free agency in a few days.

  19. DC’s been an absolute gent all the way through. He owes the Raiders nothing, so why shouldn’t he veto any trade. Let the classless Raiders cut him and get nothing back. Serves them right!

  20. Trying to screw the Raiders? Ok buddy. You should be grateful they continued to trot your worthless butt out there for nine years. It’s going to be nice seeing him constantly check down, turtle, throw it away on fourth down, and throw to his first read constantly for some other hapless team that’s dumb enough to give him a long term contract.

  22. Matt Hoover says:
    February 12, 2023 at 4:27 pm
    Good for him. This is the right move. He owes the Raiders nothing. And they deserve to get nothing for how they handled this.

    1526Rate This

    ————-

    lol!!!

    How they handled it? Ziegler/McDaniels are trying to clean up the Gruden/Mayock mess!

    Releasing Abram was a great start, moving on from Carr is another great move and walking from Jacobs would be the 3rd wise move.

    You people live in a fantasyland of delusion.

  23. A trade would have implied that he gets paid 40 millions plus draft picks. But he’s worth 10 millions at best plus a low round pick. So no team nor, the Raiders are interested.

  24. 1phillyphan says:
    February 12, 2023 at 4:30 pm
    He shouldn’t approve ANY trade because of money AND as a free agent he could possibly have a bidding war for his services not to mention pick a team of his choosing..

    —————————-

    The GM that comes anywhere near the 3 year 120+ million contract is going to be fired after one season.

  25. The Raiders have handled this about how you would expect a trash heap franchise to handle it. Disgraceful how they have treated Carr who is a great dude and a top 15 QB in the NFL.Zero reason for him to be nice to the Raiders they will be cutting him loose tihs week before the 15th.

  26. I have no problem with the way either side has handled the situation.
    The Raiders decided the Carr era was over and chose to see what else they had in the barn with a couple games left in the season. If they hadn’t started Stidham, I don’t know that he would have been on anyone’s radar as a possible starter or at least a strong back-up.
    From Carr’s perspective he’s had 9 years with the Raiders. He’ll be a free agent now and can choose where he sees the best opportunity.
    Looks like a satisfactory outcome to me.

  31. If he’s traded, doesn’t the new team also receive his existing contract? Apparently, he and his agent know something.

  32. Carr passed for 4,800 yards last year and was a pass away from potentially beating the Bengals. Add McDaniels and not retain Bisachia? Terribly regressed, and I don’t see a better option for the Raiders. What a trainwreck

  33. Obviously the trade involved a renegotiation, and he thought he could do better as a free agent. No one is eating that $40,000,000. That’s why he blew up the trade.

  34. Stidham threw for more yards in his only start than Carr did in any game last year and that was against the Niners

    It’s hasn’t always been Carr’s fault the last 9 years and he’s won some great games but two playoff years in 9 years ? Not good. Carr didn’t play well last year so I can see why the team wants to move on. He earned a lot of money from the Raiders so I don’t think they’ve mistreated him or that !

    A sad split bur good for both sides

  35. Good for Carr. Render unto Caesar… and in this case, Cesar gets a middle finger pointing to language on the contract that he doesn’t have to accept a trade.

  36. raiderbri100 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 5:00 pm
    Carr passed for 4,800 yards last year and was a pass away from potentially beating the Bengals. Add McDaniels and not retain Bisachia? Terribly regressed, and I don’t see a better option for the Raiders. What a trainwreck
    ************************************************
    Go back and watch that last pass against the Bengals. He had plenty of time to go through his progressions (no pressure at all) yet he locks on to his first read and throws it into triple coverage short of the end zone. That is Derek Carr in a nutshell.

  37. In other words, the Saints were like no way we’re paying you $40 mil as mediocre as you are. Neither is anyone else.

  38. What I’ve seen from him in big games is Andy Dalton. Get you there, then turnovers. Just an honest opinion. Watched it many years in Cincy.

  40. 7 INT’s all of them ugly in his final four Raiders games. All while waiting on 40+ million a year.

    Please tell me how the Raiders did Carr dirty at all? He got everything he wanted and failed.

  41. Carr had reasons to accept a trade to NO. NO has cap issues and a trade could help with that. Secondly, there is no guarantee Carr is going to get an equivalent or better salary. I would interpret this as NO being out of the running. If NO is out of the running, that means one less team is competing for his FA services—less competition could mean lower offers. It’s a gamble by Carr.

  42. ilovefishinginsteadofnfl says:
    February 12, 2023 at 4:34 pm
    i said this same situation would happen last week when the raiders granted the saints permission…you guys hammered the shine out of me…go figure..
    _____________

    Post your previous comment or it never happened.

  45. “ilovefishinginsteadofnfl says:
    February 12, 2023 at 4:53 pm
    i said this same situation would happen last week”

    Why vote down references to past predictions without explanation? If a comment is way off or misrepresents the facts, say so.

  46. I don’t think it means NO is out of the running at all. They don’t want his contract, and he doesn’t want to get shipped to NO without looking at other offers first. You don’t need five or six teams for a bidding war to ensure….only two, and there will be at least that many who are interested in his services. Best of luck to Carr, he’s a legitimately good dude.

  47. Unless a trade makes the Saints better which helps Carr, why would he agree to the trade? Carr wants to be a Raider. The Raiders simply don’t want to pay the balloon contract that they agreed to (under prior GM). We get it. It’s all business.

  48. ghjjf says:
    February 12, 2023 at 5:13 pm
    Why does he wear eyeliner?
    ___
    Because he draws more attention on his tv look than on his average play, stuffed with wow plays and great games here and there.

  49. Mahomes
    Rodgers
    Allen
    Burrow
    Herbert
    Jackson
    Stafford
    Carr
    Hurts
    Dak

    Carr is a top-10 QB. Get over it.

  51. Appreciate what you did all these years, but time to go. Lockeroom knows we need a serious upgrade.

  52. Can someone explain why the RAIDERS can’t just sit on this guy (be responsible for his contract) and wait for all these QB needy teams to get desperate and trade for him.

    I doubt CARR wants to lose one year of his career sitting and watching with his “BURNING DESIRE” to win a championship.

    Yes it would suck. But AL DAVIS would have done it out of spite until he got his way not let Carr dictate to the RAIDERS.

    Everyone keeps praising CARR saying “Good Job” he owes the RAIDERS NOTHING.

    Derek Carr made 135,000,000 MILLION DOLLARS from the RAIDERS.

    They paid him very well.

    Ends up being 2,000,000 dollars for each of his 69 career wins.

    That’s not “DISRESPECT” In my book. We should all be disrespected like that!

    Derek Carr has been a great person in the locker room Media and and said all the right things.

    The results were not there.

    And if we owned a business and wanted to make a change. We deserve the right to do that.

    Tired of David Carr trashing the RAIDERS in the media.

    They got tired of Derek. He feels rejected.

    That’s life sometimes.

    He should appreciate the $135,000,00.

    And the RAIDERS should sit on the guy they invested in to get something.

    Even if they have to wait and pay him to sit.

    I don’t see CARR sitting. This guy wants to play and win a championship more than hitting the RAIDERS out of spite.

    That seems petty

  53. Mahomes
    Rodgers
    Allen
    Burrow
    Herbert
    Jackson
    Stafford
    Carr
    Hurts
    Dak
    —————-
    You have Dak, Cousins, Wilson, Goff, and Garappolo below Carr? Arguments could be made for Lawrence, Murray, and Tua based on small samples. Carr’s career QB rating is equivalent to Tannehill.

    This thread is a work. I think Carr’s a nice guy and he is a quality NFL starter. Reality.

  55. Hopefully Carr is able to sign with a team that is on an upward trajectory. He’s a solid QB with enough untapped skill to take a team to the SB. I’m not sure why Mark Davis fell for McDaniel’s charm but McDaniel is not a good HC, for whatever reason. He tried to force Carr into his system instead of fitting his system into Carr’s strengths. Just the opposite of what Payton will do with Wilson.

  56. He’s clearly doing this to help the Saints with money and trade loss. Carr will likely be a Saint unless a surprise happens

  57. There are alot of teams looking for a QB this offseason and not many available. He should do okay. Supply and demand

  58. I guess technically. But if I were N.O., I would be a little skeptical of him. Hope Jameis beats him out, even though he’s a straight loser.

  60. Also–this is a bad faith “no trade clause” move. I get it. The sheer lack of rules and guidance for this situation should show teams they should never insert a no trade clause. You will regret it.

  61. It’s hard to believe Derek Carr has never won a playoff game. It seems like he’s been around forever. At some point the Raiders decided to stop the insanity. You know, doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting a different result. So, they let Carr know they were going in a different direction, and he walked out on his team. He quit on his team.

  62. raiderbri100 says:
    February 12, 2023 at 5:00 pm
    Carr passed for 4,800 yards last year and was a pass away from potentially beating the Bengals. Add McDaniels and not retain Bisachia? Terribly regressed, and I don’t see a better option for the Raiders. What a trainwreck
    ———————————————
    The Raiders added one of the best receivers in the league and Jacobs earned the NFL rushing title. How did Carr do? He has a down year and an absolute horrible completion percentage. Is McDaniels why Carr did poorly? Please explain how Stidham had more passing yards then Carr had against any of the 15 games he started this season.

  63. Good for Derek Carr, make the Raiders pay you your entire contract .. then take a look at your options … Al Davis Jr just called from 1987 in his white jump suit , he wants to explain the salary cap on his overhead projector

  64. dejadoh says:
    February 12, 2023 at 5:32 pm
    Unless a trade makes the Saints better which helps Carr, why would he agree to the trade? Carr wants to be a Raider. The Raiders simply don’t want to pay the balloon contract that they agreed to (under prior GM). We get it. It’s all business.

    ————————-

    The 3 year 120 million contract extension was signed by Ziegler, the current GM.

  65. If the Ravens want to win a championship, they need a Carr. They have the running game, defense and big receivers in Andrews and Likely to make it work. Get another speed receiver, big receiver and pass rusher to add to the mix and see how far Carr can take them …

  67. I don’t think it means NO is out of the running at all. They don’t want his contract, and he doesn’t want to get shipped to NO without looking at other offers first. You don’t need five or six teams for a bidding war to ensure….only two, and there will be at least that many who are interested in his services. Best of luck to Carr, he’s a legitimately good dude.
    ————
    The benefit of getting traded is he beats the other QBs to free agency. Like it or not, NO is out now. Their salary cap is the issue and a trade would have solved that. If you’re NO, grab somebody like Minshew at a fraction of the price and draft a QB. Bucs have cap issues and a 2nd round draft pick who sat on bench behind Brady (might want to play him before contract expires). Colts can draft a top QB. Texans can draft a top QB. That leaves Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, and Jets. Only the Jets and Commanders project as contenders in tough divisions. The Jets are a short term option for any FA QB, oddly. So his options aren’t plentiful and don’t be surprised if he makes less. Refusing a trade may be cutting off his nose to spite his face. If we see Carr take less and say he was willing in order to compete for a SB, then he just took less money to screw Raiders out of a mid-to-late draft pick.

    Don’t forget the QB FA market consists of more than just Carr. Garappolo is an equivalent, with lesser options including Mayfield, Darnold, Minshew, and Huntley. So it’s not just two contenders competing for Carr. They have options.

  68. Shouldn’t waive his no-trade clause. Owes the Raiders nothing. Far better for him to be released and be able to choose his next team.

