Report: QB coach Dan Pitcher to remain with Bengals

Getty Images

Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher is reportedly returning to Cincinnati for another season.

Pitcher agreed to a contract extension with the team last month, but he remained in the mix for the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator job and had a second interview with the team last week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Pitcher has decided to remain with the Bengals, however. That will allow him another year to work with Joe Burrow and continued success for the Cincinnati offense should leave Pitcher well positioned for a move up the coaching ladder next year.

The Buccaneers are set for a second interview with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown and they’ve also interviewed Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, University of Georgia offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, and Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry.