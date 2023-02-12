Report: Texans hire Bobby Slowik as offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Texans are hiring 49ers offensive passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik as the team’s offensive coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Slowik reunites with DeMeco Ryans in Houston.

Slowik, 35, spent two seasons as San Francisco’s offensive passing game coordinator and has 10 seasons of NFL experience. He also spent time as an offensive assistant (2019-20) and defensive quality control coach (2017-18).

Slowik also spent time in Washington as a defensive assistant (2011-13) and video assistant (2010).

The Texans are expected to use the No. 2 overall choice on a quarterback as they rebuild. They are 11-38-1 since their last playoff appearance in 2019.

Ryans hired Matt Burke as his defensive coordinator.