Robert Kraft will “never sell” the Patriots

Getty Images

As franchise values spike, and as some owners privately consider whether it’s time to cash out (and some indeed are), the owner of one of the most successful teams in the league will not be entertaining the possibility.

Appearing Friday on Fox Business (via the Sports Business Journal “Weekend Rap”), Patriots owner Robert Kraft said he is “never selling.”

“We’ve set it up so that it hopefully stays in the family for many decades to come,” Kraft said, in reference to maneuvering the estate tax laws that have forced other teams to be sold in the past, and that could force others to be sold in the future.

“After my family, the New England Patriots are the most important thing in my life,” Kraft said. “It’s not a business, it’s really part of my family. . . . I love being in the locker room, being around the players. I just pinch myself that I’ve been so privileged to own a franchise in my hometown.”

Patriots fans should pinch themselves that Kraft owns the franchise in his hometown. Owner is the one person who has a huge impact on the team’s fortunes — and who cannot be held accountable with his or her job.

No, you can’t fire the owner. Even if several of them need to be. Then again, that only makes it easier for the teams with the good owners to win games and chase championships.