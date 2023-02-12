Super Bowl ref Carl Cheffers on defensive holding call: It was a clear jersey grab

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 12, 2023
Super Bowl LVII referee Carl Cheffers says there’s no doubt in his mind that the officials got the call right on the defensive holding penalty committed by James Bradberry in the game’s final moments.

“The receiver went to the inside and he was attempting to release to the outside. The defender grabbed the jersey with his right hand and restricted him from releasing to the outside. So, therefore, we called defensive holding,” Cheffers said.

Asked if it was clear, Cheffers said it was, and that none of the other officials disagreed with the official who threw the flag.

“It was a clear case of a jersey grab that caused restriction,” Cheffers said. “There was no debate. Just making sure what he had, and once he told us what he had, we went about our business.”

24 responses to "Super Bowl ref Carl Cheffers on defensive holding call: It was a clear jersey grab

  1. It is clear if you watch the replay. What isn’t clear Carl, is why Lane Johnson kept false starting with no call, all…night…long. Nor is it clear why the play clock ran out 3 times for Philly but you didn’t call a delay on the first two, and you gave them a time out well after the 3rd one.

  3. a jersey grab? happens on every play as does offensive holding…don’t remember that being called tonight against KC

  4. More of a penalty than the Logan Wilson hold that gave the rams the super bowl last year, but still something that happens on every single play and probably shouldn’t be called in that situation. Certainly didn’t impact the result of the play.

  5. The problem people have isn’t simply that a flag was thrown, but the consistency of when they decide to throw the flags. Was there even 1 secondary flag thrown all game until this one?

  6. Who really knows. They can’t even decide on what a catch is. This league has a big rules/officiating problem.

  9. Considering he already had his hand on the flag and decided to throw it before the play started I mean the NFL is doing stuff blatantly in front of cameras now which is a benefit of being a cash cow

  11. I’ve seen this guy for 18 weeks + playoffs and he always, ALWAYS, seems to call game changing plays in 4th quarters. You wanna call false start on 1st down, ok, you wanna call holding on 2nd down, fine. This guy always calls ticky-tac penalties on 3rd & long in tie games with 1 minute left

  12. These clowns are way too old to be officiating NFL games. Let them go back to doing Pop Warner, high school or better yet retirement.

  13. Eagle fans have told Saints fan to “get over” NOLA no call in 2019 that screwed the Saints a SB berth. So Eagle fans “GET OVER IT”!!!!!!!!!

  16. Contact within 5 yards of the line of scrimmage is legal contact
    Not sure what Jeffers and his crew were seeing other than that? So happy the refs determined yet another game. Really leave one wondering if the game truly is a script?

  17. Eagles got hosted. And let’s not forget the DeVonta Smith no-catch reversal at the end of the first half. It was clearly a catch. That probably cost the Eagles 4 points.

  20. Looking at replay a few times… i see a touch but dont see a hold, and don’t see the receiver impeded in any way. Don’t see how you can make a game changing call like that in the super bowl .

  21. It was a good call. The guy held him. Greg Olsen was rooting for Philadelphia. Might have had a wager bet on the Eagles. Who knows? Who cares? He’s human. Everyone roots for someone. Mike Pereira said it was holding, and the refs should have made the call. He’s right about 100% of the time. I was hoping the refs didn’t determine the outcome of the game, and my prayers were answered.

  22. In the end the defense let this team down. Gannon deserves all the criticism he’s received. Hope he gets a head coaching job and gets out of Philly.

  24. This league is over legislated and over adjudicated.

    What a finish we were deprived of if the Chiefs had to kick with a buck fifty left on the clock. Could have turned this into an all-time top 5 SB. Such a disappointment.

