Thomas Brown set for second offensive coordinator interviews with Bucs, Panthers

Getty Images

A couple of NFC South teams want to have a second meeting with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Brown, who also worked with the Rams’ tight ends in 2022, has lined up second interviews for the offensive coordinator vacancies with the Buccaneers and Panthers.

The Buccaneers are looking for a replacement for the fired Byron Leftwich and they have interviewed a number of candidates over the last few weeks. The Panthers have filled a number of other spots on Frank Reich’s staff, including hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach.

Brown has been with the Rams since 2020 and was a running backs coach before switiching roles last season. He’s drawn interest from other teams for head coaching and offensive coordinator positions over the last two years.