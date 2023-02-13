Andy Reid: Without saying anything, Patrick Mahomes strives to be the greatest player ever

Getty Images

In five seasons as a starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished more than many players do in lengthy careers.

Now a two-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP at the age of 27, the sky appears to be the limit for Kansas City’s offensive signal-caller.

Head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday’s victory that becoming one of the all-time greats is one of Mahomes’ clear goals — even if he doesn’t say it explicitly.

“He grew up in a locker room. He’s seen the greats. And he strives to be the greatest,” Reid said in his postgame press conference. “I mean, without saying anything, that’s the way he works. He wants to be the greatest player ever — that’s what he wants to do and that’s the way he goes about his business. And he does it humbly. There’s no bragging. He can stand up here and give you these stats that are incredible that he’s had. But he’s never going to do that. That’s not him. So, we appreciate that.

“And then when it’s time for the guys around him to raise their game, he helps them with that. The great quarterbacks make everybody around them better — including the head coach. So, he’s done a heck of a job.”

Mahomes is now 11-3 in his postseason career. In the 2022 postseason, he completed 72 percent of his passes for 703 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions — good for a 114.7 passer rating.