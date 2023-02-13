Andy Reid: Without saying anything, Patrick Mahomes strives to be the greatest player ever

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 13, 2023, 11:50 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
In five seasons as a starter, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has already accomplished more than many players do in lengthy careers.

Now a two-time MVP and two-time Super Bowl MVP at the age of 27, the sky appears to be the limit for Kansas City’s offensive signal-caller.

Head coach Andy Reid said after Sunday’s victory that becoming one of the all-time greats is one of Mahomes’ clear goals — even if he doesn’t say it explicitly.

“He grew up in a locker room. He’s seen the greats. And he strives to be the greatest,” Reid said in his postgame press conference. “I mean, without saying anything, that’s the way he works. He wants to be the greatest player ever — that’s what he wants to do and that’s the way he goes about his business. And he does it humbly. There’s no bragging. He can stand up here and give you these stats that are incredible that he’s had. But he’s never going to do that. That’s not him. So, we appreciate that.

“And then when it’s time for the guys around him to raise their game, he helps them with that. The great quarterbacks make everybody around them better — including the head coach. So, he’s done a heck of a job.”

Mahomes is now 11-3 in his postseason career. In the 2022 postseason, he completed 72 percent of his passes for 703 yards with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions — good for a 114.7 passer rating.

4 responses to “Andy Reid: Without saying anything, Patrick Mahomes strives to be the greatest player ever

  1. The two things I like about Mahomes are his QB play and he seems to be a pretty normal guy for a star athlete. Grounded, not some ego-tripping whack job.

  2. It is easy to root for him and enjoy what he brings to the game. A lot of great QBs in the league right now and PM is at the top of the class right now!

  3. I know that because he’s so good and can only be on one team, he will always have lots of haters… people are just like that. But seriously, in addition to being insanely talented, Mahomes is an incredibly hard worker, he’s humble, gracious and treats both teammates and opponents with respect. How can you not appreciate that?

  4. This is what people want to see in a star athlete. High performance, high standards, and confidence balanced with perspective & humility.

    Not off somewhere in a corner pouting about money. Not holding a team hostage over contract negotiations. Not avoiding doing the hard work to an extent that a team puts a homework clause in his contract. Not failing to show up when it counts. Not me, me, me all the time.

    This kid came into his starting role on a mission, won a Super Bowl, signed his huge contract, and has moved on and became an all-time great while other guys who’ve won nothing sit around whining about being paid more.

    This is what people want to see.

