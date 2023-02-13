Chad Henne announces his retirement after Chiefs’ Super Bowl win

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes will need a new backup quarterback.

Chad Henne, who has backed up Mahomes for the last five years, announced after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII that he will retire.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with Bud Light and another ring,” Henne wrote.”

Henne didn’t play much, but he made a major contribution to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run when Patrick Mahomes suffered his high ankle sprain in the divisional round against the Jaguars. Henne did an impressive job running the offense while Mahomes was out, leading a 98-yard drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Henne to Travis Kelce.

A 2008 second-round pick of the Dolphins, Henne spent four years in Miami and six in Jacksonville before finishing his career with five years as Mahomes’ backup. He started just 54 games over 15 seasons and never really established himself as a quality starter, but he was a reliable backup whom the Chiefs will need to replace.