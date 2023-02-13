Chiefs used “corn dog” play once before, way back in Week One

Getty Images

For all the convoluted, complicated combinations of letters, numbers, and/or words that become NFL plays, they can be a lot simpler.

The play that put the Chiefs ahead for the first time in Super Bowl LVII had only two words in the call.

Corn dog.

That’s the name of the snap that featured received Kadarius Toney starting in motion from right to left, before breaking back to the outside — with no one covering him. Chiefs coach Andy Reid explained the play to Peter King for his Football Morning in America column.

It could have been a run to the left, or a pass to the right. Ultimately, quarterback Patrick Mahomes made that decision.

Helping Mahomes was the fact that Eagles cornerback Darius Slay, while trying to communicate with teammates during the motion by Toney (we devoted a segment of last week’s PFT Live to Philly’s struggles to adjust to motion), didn’t notice Toney had turned completely around.

Reid told King that the Chiefs had used that play once before all season long. NBC Sports producer Pete Damilatis found the play — Week One, same stadium, against the Cardinals.

The Chiefs had the ball near midfield with a little under 11 minutes to play in the second quarter. It was third and two.

Receiver Mecole Hardman was the man in motion. He pivoted, and Mahomes threw it to him for an easy first down.

So why is the play called corn dog?

“Well, we like to eat,” offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told King.

They feasted, thanks to that play. The Chiefs later extended the lead to eight with a similar concept on the other side of the field, as receiver Skyy Moore came in motion from the left to right and broke back to the outside.