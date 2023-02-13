Chris Jones: This is the most unselfish group I’ve been part of, starting with Frank Clark

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2023, 4:06 PM EST
Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones and defensive end Frank Clark both count more than $28 million against the salary cap in 2023. And both have nothing guaranteed in 2023. Which means there’s a good chance that they won’t both be back in Kansas City in 2023 on their current contracts.

But Jones would love to keep playing with Clark. Jones said after the Super Bowl that there’s no team he’s been on where the players support each other like this year’s Chiefs — and he said Clark epitomizes the unselfishness that characterizes this team.

“This is probably the most unselfish group that I’ve been a part of,” Jones said. “Starting with Frank Clark, Frank Clark number three in all-time in sacks in the playoffs. His whole goal for me last week was like ‘we need to get you a sack’ and it wasn’t the fact that I was caring about a sack, it was the fact that he wanted me to have a sack so you guys can stop talking about it.”

To stay in Kansas City, Clark may need to make the unselfish move of agreeing to a pay cut.

  2. Clark truly helped KC get the 1st Super Bowl, had a role in getting this one but he’s paid too much for his season long production. He’s going to have to take a lot less to stay, but he isn’t a top DE anymore so he may not get much more to go elsewhere. KC has some great young/cheap production but with Mahomes, Kelce, Jones, Reid, and Thuney they have some expensive vets. The WR corps is relatively cheap and Brown won’t be back on the o-line, he wants too much money, so KC will have to either get a journeyman LT or draft really well again. But the way Pat can scramble, I’m not sure the LT has to be a top 10 guy.

  4. springfield says:
    February 13, 2023 at 4:15 pm
    What a terrible take overall. Sure, Clark will need to take a paycut to remain with the Chiefs in 2023 and beyond but they have $13 million in cap space and will most certainly clear space by renegotiating Clark and Jones, which will provide more than enough to sign Orlando Brown Junior and whomever else they have their eyes on in Free Agency.

  5. seymourbuttz says:

    February 13, 2023 at 4:39 pm

    The OP didnt say they wouldnt have enough cap room to sign Brown, he said Brown wanted too much money and wouldnt be back. Reading comprehension is key

