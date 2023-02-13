Commanders working to set interviews with Eric Bieniemy, Greg Roman this week

February 13, 2023
Eric Bieniemy helped the Chiefs to a Super Bowl win on Sunday night, but there’s been a lot of chatter linking him to other offensive coordinator openings and one team interested in his services recently.

Bieniemy has been mentioned as a possibility in Baltimore and Washington and multiple reports indicate the Commanders are trying to set up an interview with him this week. The Chiefs’ Super Bowl celebrations in the coming days will impact when a meeting could be scheduled.

When asked about the possibility of making a lateral move last Monday, Bieniemy said “right now I am where my feet are” and that his only focus was on the Super Bowl.

Bieniemy isn’t the only coordinator candidate the Commanders hope to speak to this week. John Keim of ESPN.com reports they’re also working to schedule an interview with former Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

  1. I love how people think Eric B was important to the Chiefs cause Reid pimped him. Of course he will, it’s his guy who has been passed over time and time again. There is a reason why. He’s a scumbag who rides coattails.

  4. It would be a disgrace, if EB can’t land a head job after yet another SB win. I mean really, he didn’t learn one thing from Andy? Also, Andy’s tree has done quite well, especially when compared to the Belichick’s train wrecks.

  5. The commanders cant possibly think Bienemy would leave KC for a lateral move to the, hands down, unequivocally, without a doubt, worst franchise in all of pro sports, can they?! Even with all the “Yes Men” MISTER Dan Snyder keeps around, someone should have told him he doesnt have a chance in heck of landing Bienemy for OC. Sell the team already

  6. EB is a heck of a coach, but there’s something there that’s prevented him from getting the big job so far.

    You never want to mess with the recipe, so Id hate to lose him but if he needs to take his talents to a team without hall of famers around him to diminish his importance, but this is about his career too. I think he’ll be a good head coach in this league someday and i support any move he takes to make that a reality.

  7. Maybe Eric would take a lateral move because he would actually be able to install an offense and call the plays which he hasn’t done at KC. And if he’s successful at that a HC opportunity would take him seriously.

  9. I thought this was satire for a moment. I honestly had to Google to see if and when Ron Rivera was let go.

  10. If EB ever wants a real shot at leading a team. He needs to go somewhere he can stand on his on. He will be viewed as Riding Reids coattails until then.

  11. If “Sleeping with Bieniemy” gets the OC job, look for potential bidders to reduce their bids. Eric was the front man while Andy Reid was the wizard behind the curtain.

  12. Can’t imagine going from a well-run team to one like Washington. I am reminded how I was 2nd in command at a store that was run by a great GM. He taught me a lot and then I had the chance for my own store and my eyes were immediately opened on how good I had it in my prior life. But growth was important to me and I was prepared well and I had turned a losing store into one that made a profit in two months and ended the year on a positive growth in profit which was how I left that store when I took over a brand new one.

  13. I’m honestly not sure if Bienemy would be a good head coach. But I see guys like Nathaniel Hackett, Matt Patricia, Kliff Kingsbury, et al landing head coaching jobs with the same or less experience than Bienemy. But why would he take any job with the Commanders when it’s painfully clear Rivera is on his last legs? Nobody is going to be firing Andy Reid anytime soon but Rivera is likely a couple bad games from getting the boot.

  14. I would like to see Eric Bieniemy be given a chance as a head coach. I know there are rumors that the Cardinals might consider him as OC but I think they should consider him as the head coach.

  15. It remains me, years ago Marvin Lewis was DC of the Ravens and even with coaching great defenses he couldn’t get a head coaching job. The perception was that those players were so good, ‘anyone could coach that defensive.’

    So he went to Washington as DC and made their defense a lot better and a year later he got the Bengals head coaching job.

    So I totally get what Beiniemy is doing.

  16. I think coaches are weary of hiring EB due to the fact the Reid coaching tree of late hasn’t produced much outside of Doug Pederson who won the Super Bowl. Matt Nagy had a .523 win % as coach of the Bears which is just plain average which does not equate to SB rings. But the real reason EB isn’t getting hired is because Reid and Mahomes are the brains and add the wrinkles not EB. I think he’s getting overlooked because he’s simply not a good leader and the offense isn’t his.

  18. I think it would be a smart move to go somewhere that he’s running the offense, similar to what Lafleur did when he left the Rams and went to Tennessee for a year before he got the Green Bay job. With that said, Washington isn’t the place you want to go as an OC to showcase your skills

  tapper0510 says:
    February 13, 2023 at 4:29 pm
    If EB ever wants a real shot at leading a team. He needs to go somewhere he can stand on his on. He will be viewed as Riding Reids coattails until then.
    The sad thing is that white offensive coordinators who don’t win two superbowls get jobs all the time without having to “stand on their own”. Look at his 2 predecessors in Kansas city and all the guys who got jobs for breathing the same air as Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

