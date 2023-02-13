Conrad Dobler dies at 72

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2023, 3:42 PM EST
St. Louis Cardinals
Getty Images

Former NFL offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, who reveled in his reputation as a player who landed from time to time on the wrong side of the rulebook, has died. He was 72.

Dobler entered the league as a fifth-round draft pick in 1972, selected by the then-St. Louis Cardinals. He spent six years with the Cardinals, two with the Saints, and two with the Bills.

Dobler was a second-team All-Pro in 1976, and a three-time Pro Bowler, qualifying for the game in 1975, 1976, and 1977.

“He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s.”

Dobler played in 129 regular-season games, with 125 starts.

Dobler landed on the cover of Sports Illustrated with this headline: Pro Football’s Dirtiest Player. In the article, Dobler admitted to dirty play — but he offered a justification.

“I’ll do anything I can get away with to protect my quarterback,” Dobler said.

We extend our condolences to Dobler’s family, friends, teammates, and colleagues.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Conrad Dobler dies at 72

  2. RIP Conrad. I remember watching him play. Suh couldn’t hold Dolber’s jock strap when it came to being nasty on the field. He was a one of a kind.

  4. If he played now it would all be legal and encouraged. The League wants QBs to play for 20 years

  5. He’s was known as the dirtiest player in the NFL for many years. The guy perfected the leg whip. Definitely a guy you wanted on your team and not your opponent’s.

  8. It wasn’t that he was stretching the rules. He tried to injure people. And that’s going too far. Rest in peace Conrad.

  10. Despite his on the field demeanor, Conrad was a good man. I met him years after his playing career when he tried an afternoon sports-oriented radio show. He was not very good at it, and he knew it and stated it. He was good humored about that and would laugh about how badly it went. Regardless, he always treated those with whom he worked professionally and well. Rest in peace, Conny.

  12. He was an icon of the St.Louis Cardinals .yes he may have been a little dirty but he was a hellva player and would do anything to protect his QB ! You are in MY hall of fame

  13. Conrad was a pro’s pro. It is true that Suh would be a mere brat compared to Dobler. And Dobler could outplay Suh even when Dobler was sick.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.