Greg Olsen has $7 million per year riding on being the No. 1 analyst at Fox

Posted by Mike Florio on February 13, 2023, 3:19 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

When Tom Brady announced last week that he won’t join Fox until 2024, arguably no one was happier than current No. 1 NFL analyst Greg Olsen.

As explained by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Olsen makes $10 million per year as the top dog at Fox. If/when Brady bumps Olsen to No. 2, Olsen’s salary will slide all the way to $3 million.

And while $3 million is still, you know, $3 million, it’s not (math alert) $10 million.

Some wonder whether Brady will ever actually become a game analyst at Fox. Olsen has seven million reasons per year to wonder whether that happens.

The question for Olsen then becomes whether another top job at another network will become available once his current contract with Fox ends, after the 2026 season.

Again, $3 million isn’t peanuts. But after a couple of year of making $10 million for the exact same job, it’s going to sting a little, or a lot, when he gets the tap from Tom.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Greg Olsen has $7 million per year riding on being the No. 1 analyst at Fox

  2. They need to go back to letting these guys work into the top job. Olsen isn’t very good and there is no telling if Brady will bring anything other than name recognition. It is a hard job and they should be able to get their feet wet. Most of the 2nd or 3rd announcer teams have better color men.

  3. Was Olsen good on that broadcast to others? I thought it was at the level of a typical Sunday 1 pm game. Just kind of faded into the background. Not bad but not great either.

    I guess someone else needs to build steam and be given a chance, but we are a long way from Summerall/Madden right now.

    Buck/Aikman or Nantz/Romo would have done much better.

  4. Greg hasnt impressed me this season, but he is much better than Troy, Buck, both Collinsworths, Tony, and Nantz. So, i guess i hope he stays. Tony and Nantz became a parody of Troy and Buck, all those guys do is fawn all over eachother between giggles and i-told-you-so’s. They are embarrassingly bad. But at least theyre not the Collinsworths, where the old man has to mention his playing days almost as ofter as his son tries to say something cool without having anything to actually contribute to the conversation. Give me more Simms!

  5. “But after a couple of year of making $10 million for the exact same job”
    ———-
    Not that it will make it sting less but it’s not the exact same job. That’s like saying a band playing in a packed arena is the same as a band playing at a bar for 10 people. Although parts of the job are the same your performing for a much larger audience

  7. I was a big Olsen fan until last night. Didn’t care who won the game, but the fact that he wouldn’t shut his mouth after initially saying how he felt about the call put a bigger stain on the game and made it very obvious who he was pulling for.

  8. Is there buyout ? Sure hope so as he is very good and could easily supplant Tony Bozo on CBS as the number 1 there.

  10. The announcing yesterday, particularly the analysis, was well-below the product on the field. Greg Olsen was, as always, banal. Worse, his high dudgeon about the Bradberry penalty was amateurish – it was quite telling that Mike Pereira was very dismissive of Olsen’s reaction. It’s conceivable, wildly, perhaps, that Tom Brady would be an upgrade.

  11. Greg was more enjoyable and offered better insight than Tony this year. I am sure Tom at least at frist wont do as well. I hate Greg could get bounced for him.

  12. I found the SB announcers mostly boring, and not in the useful way. They lacked gravity and didn’t add to the feeling of it being an event. Offhand I can’t think of much interesting insight added as I watched.

    Guys like Michaels, Aikman, Collinsworth, Nantz, say what you will about them but they have enough tradition that it feels like an event when they’re calling. And Romo offers insight no one else does.

    Maybe the announcers being background is the point, but as someone who’s watched the NFL for decades, it needs to feel special too.

  14. Tom gets 37 million a year and he’s never called a complete game as a commentator. Got it…

  15. Man that was one costly tug of a jersey then, Mr. “It wasn’t holding” but was holding even according to the player who did the holding.

  17. Gregg Olsen isn’t very good, but I feel like he’s a lot better than TB12 at broadcasting.

  18. could have used more commentary. not collingworth constant yapping, but a little more talk about scenarios. wasnt til mid 4th quarter did they suggest the eagles needed to change up the defense, something I thought they should have done a lot earlier

  20. Well, he inserted himself into the major narrative by being aghast at the holding call at the end of the game. Who knows if that helps or hurts his career.

  21. Olsen has a higher nasal pitch voice that goes on and on and on…I couldn’t watch the game due to him being the voice.

  22. OK, well I thought being #1 was an ego thing, but if it’s in his contract I can see why. I don’t watch many fox games because my team is an AFC team, but I thought Olsen did a good job last night calling the game as far as Xs and Os. I think it was really flat in the booth though at the end of the game. Did fox turn down the crowd noise or something? Basically from the kneel down on, the atmosphere and energy of the booth seemed like a pre-season game. Felt really off to me.

  23. Olson, great guy…$hitty announcer and IMO not as good as Moose Johnson. It seems that ex-cowboy players do a good job in the booth and that’s coming from an Eagle fan.
    I like Troy, Tony, & Moose.. all better than Olson. Go figure.

  24. Olsen shouldn’t be allowed on TV, let alone be treated as their #1! I almost had to turn the bloody SUPER BOWL off just to escape that dude whitewashing everything (Jalen Hurts was stripped by the Chiefs defense on that fumble, eh?) or just be wrong about everything 109% of the time? It’s been painful all season, but to give him the Super Bowl was atrocious. CEOs need to be fired, with cause, on the spot!!!

  25. When he first started, Romo was at least informative and insightful. This past season he came across as uninterested and just mailing it in.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.