Jaguars sign Qadree Ollison

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2023, 4:17 PM EST
NFL: AUG 27 Preseason - Jaguars at Falcons
Getty Images

The Jaguars have added another piece to their offensive backfield.

The team announced the signing of running back Qadree Ollison on Monday. Ollison will be part of the team’s 90-man offseason roster as he tries to show enough to make the team.

Ollison spent the entire 2022 season on the Cowboys practice squad and was elevated to play in three games during the regular season. He played two offensive snaps and 36 special teams snaps.

The Falcons drafted Ollison in the fifth round in 2019. He played 19 games for Atlanta over three seasons and ran 44 times for 158 yards and five touchdowns.

Running backs Travis Etienne, JaMycal Hasty, and Snoop Conner are also under contract in Jacksonville.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Jaguars sign Qadree Ollison

  1. Good luck on the Jags to Ollison from this Falcons fan. The Jags have a bright future and I’m glad he can potentially be a part of it because we were just a bad team overall when he was on the Falcons.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.