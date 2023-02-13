Jalen Hurts had one of the great statistical performances in Super Bowl history

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 13, 2023, 2:13 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
Getty Images

When his team loses, a quarterback who plays a great game never gets enough credit. But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts‘ performance in Super Bowl LVII should not be overlooked.

Hurts had, quite simply, perhaps the finest stat line in Super Bowl history: He carried 15 times for 70 yards, a Super Bowl record for a quarterback. He scored three touchdowns, tying the record for any player, regardless of position. He scored 20 points (three touchdowns and a two-point conversion), also tying a record for any player regardless of position. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Hurts had 41.16 fantasy points, the second-most in Super Bowl history, narrowly trailing the 41.90 fantasy points that 49ers quarterback Steve Young had in 1995.

If the Eagles had managed to win the game, Hurts would have been Super Bowl MVP, and an argument could certainly be made that Hurts played better than Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s duel of two of the league’s best young quarterbacks. Hurts turned in a special performance, one that deserves to be celebrated even if Eagles fans don’t feel like celebrating today.

Permalink 58 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

58 responses to “Jalen Hurts had one of the great statistical performances in Super Bowl history

  7. That fumbled marred a perfect game for Hurts, and ultimately and unfortunately had a bigger impact on the game than the referees did. Jalen proved he’s a top 5 QB, and quite possibly top 3.

  8. Yep, and the Eagles were screwed by the same refs that gifted the Chiefs a super bowl against the Niners a few years ago. KC got more calls in the fourth quarter of those games than I’ve seen the Patriots get in all 11 of their super bowl appearances. Let that sink in.

  9. Hurts was great. Mahomes is the greatest. Should put to bed the silly “running QB” debate. You better be able to use run when needed. Defensive players are too athletic. Brady was the last of a dead breed and So is the Tim Tebow breed of mobile QBs who can’t play from the pocket at all.

  12. A fumble that resulted in an immediate touchdown is a HUGE mark that you can not ignore. He was special for most of the game, but that big of a turnover can’t be ignored

  14. Jalen Hurts from the pocket this season: 309 of 429 for 3,644 yards, 1,799 air yards, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions. Of all quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts from the pocket, Hurts’ passer rating of 109.9 is the NFL’s best. His EPA from the pocket of 56.58 is 5th-best.

    He’s a top 5 NFL Quarterback

  15. I guess in this new rating system you don’t get dinged for fumbling away the football that the other team returns for a touchdown?

    That play was a HUGE momentum swing.

  16. Why didn’t you mention his fumble that was returned for a TD? That play and Toney’s kick return, totally changed the game.

  18. But they still lost. Stats mean nothing that’s what they say about Cousins. Bottom line he didn’t get it done. Being Sarcastic he’s a good quarterback

  19. But no matter how good you play, if your team is a bunch of Superbowl chokers it won’t matter.

  20. mikecrabtreeschain says:
    February 13, 2023 at 2:22 pm
    So is the Tim Tebow breed of mobile QBs who can’t play from the pocket at all

    ———-

    You mean like Lamar?

  21. Tua, Mac Jones and Jalen Hurts. The three QB’s from Alabama. Hurst so far is the best by far.

  22. Um, yeah who cares they lost the game im sure he doesnt care either. Stats are for nerds. Wins are what matters

  23. jpk1456 says:
    February 13, 2023 at 2:26 pm
    Jalen Hurts from the pocket this season: 309 of 429 for 3,644 yards, 1,799 air yards, 21 touchdowns, four interceptions. Of all quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts from the pocket, Hurts’ passer rating of 109.9 is the NFL’s best. His EPA from the pocket of 56.58 is 5th-best.

    He’s a top 5 NFL Quarterback

    **********************************************8
    you forgot the most important stats … the Eagles have the BEST OL in the league

  24. an argument could certainly be made that Hurts played better than Patrick Mahomes

    —————————-

    “an argument could certainly be made…” No argument at all, he played much better than Mahomes. This is not a knock on Mahomes, it’s not his fault, but he didn’t make a single play that couldn’t have been made from even the worst starting QBs in the league. His receivers were wide open, he had all day to throw, and the coaching was perfect. His team also had a defensive TD, and the longest punt return in SB history. His game MVP was definitely not earned.

  25. OMG really? He lost, only wins and losses matter for QBs. Hurts is a Super Bowl loser, just like Cam Newton and Mike ‘Dog Killer’ Vick. When a QB is your leading rusher, that is when teams LOSE. The Eagles would have been smart to run Trey Sermon, he is a battering ram, but the Iggles want their QB to run. THAT is why they lose.

  26. If you ignore the TD he gave away sure, otherwise it wasn’t. He won’t be the same guy without that roster. The moment you pay him to be a top 5 QB you will have Russell Wilson all over again.

  27. Sure, he could have been credited with winning the Super Bowl for the Eagles, but he actually managed to lose it for them.

  29. This guy throws for 304 yards in his first Super Bowl and is responsible for 4 touchdowns. And you guys hate? I’m sure most of these ridiculous comments are from NFC east rivals of his and the unbelievable 40 whiner fans. You hate because you are scared. All hatred comes from fear first. And you better fear this kid because he’s gonna guy most of your teams and some will be single handed. He doesn’t need much as you saw last night. This guy isn’t too 5, he’s too 2. That Eagles offense is loaded. And none of them are going anywhere except sanders. Kelce will be back. He ain’t going out like that. So you NFC east fans get ready to be on the outside looking in until you all get a QB. Please don’t give me Dak either. Guy is a useless stat machine.

  30. Didn’t matter — his defense choked, and apparently their fans are blaming the refs and the field condition for simply being outcoached. There is no shame in losing to Andy Reid, just shame in making excuses.

  31. So… Doug Pederson was fired by Lurie for going with Jalen Hurts instead of the “franchise” Carson Wentz. Where’s Lurie’s apology now?

  33. KC defenders scared by his mobility: zero.

    Hurts would get out of the pocket, but be unable sell the pump fake or find an open receiver. Breaking just one of them would have changed the game but it seems like he had to throw it away every time. I’m not sure who to credit (or blame) for that.

  35. Hurts is a top level who can beat you with hi arm and his legs. Anybody who thinks otherwise doesn’t watch enough football to offer an intelligent opinion.

  36. Hurts was outstanding. Unfortunately, the defense didn’t hold up. Eagles D coughed up 28 points scored (BEFORE “rigged” holding call) on and ZERO sacks on a gimpy QB that got injured again in the game.

    No excuses and stop whining. Congrats to KC.

  37. Can I ask a question,,,,,,,,,why does Sirianni always waste a 3rd and 1 on a qb sneak ,shouldn’t you push the ball down the field once in a while on 3rd down,,,, in my thinking he’s wasting a down at times to get a fresh set ,when you most likely will sneak it on 4th and get it anyway !

  38. Jalen played a good game. Mahomes played a perfect game.

    Eagles win if Jalen doesn’t fumble

  40. You people are weird with the running QB hatred. Steve Young, Fran Tarkenton, and John Elway ran too. Hurts is a great QB. Numbers don’t lie. He was great throwing from the pocket this year too.

  41. Love the jealous haters on here. Wonder who the QB’s of there teams are, of whom were sitting at home yesterday eating Cheetos.

  42. As a quarterback, he was useless. He is really a running back – he rushed for 15 times! The top two running backs on the Philthy team COMBINED rushed for 14 carries. That is pathetic. What is happening with Philthy is what is plaguing Baltimore – they don’t develop a passer; they turn him into a gimmick and when his legs are injured and he is now past the shelf life of such a gimmick player, he is going to useless. To date no QB who has a career average of rushes exceeding 6 per game has ever won a Snoopy Bowl. That was not a great performance – it bordered on selfish and involved no one else on the field. If I were his running back teammates, I’d want out.

  43. Good RB but that high school offense they run has been solved. KC put the blueprint out there in the second half. They’ll be lucky to win 6 next year.

  45. touchback6 says:
    February 13, 2023 at 2:16 pm
    Both defenses got tuned up, especially KCs.
    ________________
    Yet they won the Super Bowl. Interesting.

  46. Hurts was awesome. Im still thrilled that they lost the game. As a Giants fan I look forward to him wrecking the Eagles’ cap.

  47. 1,000 attaboys doesn’t equal 1 aw shucks. That fumble for a TD wrecked his chances.

  48. It’s a shame his defense couldn’t step up. He played his heart out, but Mahomes carved up the Eagles’ D most of the night.

  49. The fumble and the punt return gave the Chiefs 14 points but ultimately the Eagles’ D let them down. They didn’t make one play all game and Gannon did nothing to adjust.

  51. 2 points. First is that we all know about the fumble. We don’t need 600 but fumble! posts. Second is that Eagles fans are feeling the loss like the sun and the world’s best trolling is just a candle. You do not register today.

  53. And to the best of my recollection, Hurts perfectly executed the 1st “Drop Kick Touchdown” in Super Bowl history.

  54. We live in an age when numbers of any type are considered the ultimate determiner of truth.

    Here’s another truth: the Eagles lost the game.

    While the probability of this ever happening is nearly zero(yes, numbers) here’s something to consider about numbers: a team could win the Super Bowl going undefeated winning 20 games by a score of 3-0. That team would be the NFL’s worst offensive team in all probability, the greatest defensive team as well.

    So you could score 60 points all year and be the world champions. The numbers crunchers would destroy the team for a lack of offense but miss the point: they won the Super Bowl.

  55. I remember watching him at Alabama when he got benched for Tua and hoping for his sake he’d switch to linebacker so he’d have a shot at getting in the NFL and making a little money. Boy did he shut me and everyone else up. Goes to show what hard work & dedication can do.

  56. Im just glad someone from this site is willing to admit Jalen is good. Simms never hated on Lamar Jackson for having a team create a custom offense for him like he duz with Jalen. Chris also is “all in” on Daniel Jones, who needed more running in the offense to help him and tbh it duznt seem like either of them really help the running backs in the running game like Jalen does. Anyone cud tell when Jalen threw that Hail Mary that his shoulder wasnt 100% and he still had a great game. Maybe I should send Chris a ham for being “PFT Hater of the Year” and thats b4 i consider how much he hates on Gabe Davis, he just hasnt mentioned him as much this year cuz he was too busy hating on Jalen

  57. The teams were evenly matched. As always, TURNOVERS made the big difference. Jurts fumbling the ball made the difference. Depending on what the Eagles would have done with that possession, KC got between a 7 and 14 point advantage from that play.

    I said if before the game……Philly had to play a mistake-free game to win. They made a HUGE mistake.

  58. jameshodges says:
    February 13, 2023 at 2:21 pm
    Yep, and the Eagles were screwed by the same refs that gifted the Chiefs a super bowl against the Niners a few years ago. KC got more calls in the fourth quarter of those games than I’ve seen the Patriots get in all 11 of their super bowl appearances. Let that sink in.

    *******************************

    This is a thread saluting the outstanding performance of the Eagles up-and-coming young quarterback. Your whining is really out of place, and getting old. Let that sink in…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.