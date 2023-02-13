Jonathan Gannon to interview with Cardinals on Monday

Getty Images

Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon didn’t come away victorious in Super Bowl LVII. But he may be getting even more familiar with State Farm Stadium in 2023.

Gannon is interviewing with the Cardinals to be their next head coach on Monday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Cardinals and Colts had both put their head coaching searches on pause for Super Bowl weekend. But that may have just been because they’re both interested in Philadelphia’s coordinators. While Gannon is interviewing with Arizona, offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is expected to become Indianapolis’ next head coach.

Gannon met with the Texans before they hired DeMeco Ryans to be their next head coach. But Gannon had not met with new Cardinals G.M. Monti Ossenfort or owner Michael Bidwill.

The Cardinals are also reportedly still considering Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to be their next head coach.