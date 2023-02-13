Lane Johnson set for adductor surgery this week

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson put off surgery to join the team for its postseason run, but that run ended on Sunday and Johnson is now set for a trip to the operating room.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Johnson will have surgery on his torn adductor later this week. Johnson missed the final two games of the regular season because of the injury before returning to start all three of the team’s playoff games.

Johnson will have an extended period of time to recover from the surgery before the Eagles get back to work later this year and there’s been no indiction that the injury should interfere with his availability for next season.

Johnson was named an All-Pro for the second time in his career and he’s signed through the 2025 season.