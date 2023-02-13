Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Best I’ve seen him play, he did unbelievable things

Posted by Josh Alper on February 13, 2023, 8:18 AM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
The Chiefs pulled out a 38-35 win in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday and that led to Patrick Mahomes being named the Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career, but there’s little doubt about who would have taken that prize if things went the other way.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 304 yards and a touchdown while also running for three touchdowns and setting a Super Bowl record for quarterbacks with 70 rushing yards. Hurts also lost a fumble that Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned for a touchdown, bit even a miscue of that magnitude could only do so much to dim a bright night for the third-year pro.

After the game, head coach Nick Sirianni was asked to share his thoughts about the quarterback’s performance.

“To me, Jalen played the best game I’ve seen him play in the two years that we’ve been together,” Sirianni said. “He was outstanding. I really thought he was in complete control. He did things with his legs in the run game. He did things with his arm in the pass game, made some unbelievable throws, unbelievable reads. I thought he played outstanding. And you know you really look at the game and that was good for the NFL in the sense that the two best quarterbacks in the NFL played against each other on the biggest stage in the biggest lights. And Jalen played great.”

There will be those who take issue Sirianni’s quarterback rankings, but it’s hard to find much other fault with his review of Hurts’ performance. The hope in Philadelphia will be that it is just a sign of things to come for a quarterback who owner Jeffrey Lurie has indicated will be around for quite a while.

11 responses to “Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts: Best I’ve seen him play, he did unbelievable things

  2. Hurts is a gamer. Its obvious the injury limits him as the hail mary did not fly 50 yards.

  3. Hurts had a good game except…
    You can’t just drop the football.
    That essentially spotted the Chiefs 7 points.

    To hand seven points to an excellent team makes it very hard to win the super bowl.

    Ask Cam Newton

  4. You could tell Hurts was playing with a bad shoulder. His last pass, the Hail Mary, went no where.

  5. Best I’ve seen Hurts play as well, unfortunately that fumble in the first half really hurt the Eagles.
    Having said that, Mahomes (on one leg) and the Chiefs O line, were out of this world 2nd half, no team could live with that!

  6. Too bad he wasn’t running a pro style offense Sunday like he did most of the season. Eagles would’ve added to their 10 point lead and soared past the chefs !!!

  7. Nick is right, Hurts is really special. He’ll get back, and it won’t take his whole career to do it. Look for a differently configured Eagles team next year, the kid is not a fluke. He has become what you want a running and passing QB to be, a great athlete that makes great decisions and wins games.

  9. Hurts played well but they got dominated in the trenches. The Eagles defensive and offensive lines were overrated all year.

  10. All that hardwork ruined by a decision made upstairs by Ole Rog to hand KC the trophy 🤦‍♂️

  11. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    February 13, 2023 at 9:37 am
    Hurts played well but they got dominated in the trenches. The Eagles defensive and offensive lines were overrated all year.
    —————————————————————————————–
    Wrong, Eagles O-line was awesome as always. They picked up short yardage first downs with ease, when KC did not blitz Hurts had literally all day to throw.

