Patrick Mahomes’ ankle will affect his golf game this offseason, but he expects it healed by OTAs

Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes originally injured his ankle in the divisional round victory over the Jaguars. He missed only 13 snaps.

The Chiefs quarterback played through the Grade 2 sprain in the AFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

He didn’t miss a play Sunday even after Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards tackled Mahomes around the ankles after a 9-yard gain. Mahomes’ injured right ankle bent sideways.

“The only time that it had the real hurt in the ankle was when I got tackled, it kind of rolled to the outside a little bit,” Mahomes said Monday during his MVP news conference. “Once you have that high ankle sprain, when any little tweak like that happens, that just magnifies it. Coming into the game, I felt way better than I did the Cincinnati game. Obviously, that happened there, and luckily we were able to get in at halftime, get some new tape on there and some movement to try to get some mobility back.

“I think we talked about it with my offensive line. They protected me enough where I was able to sit there and make the throws. It was something I was going to play through, but I’m glad that I get a little bit of rest on it now.”

Mahomes said rest will heal the ankle in plenty of time for him to participate in the team’s offseason program. He won’t get to play much golf, though, at least early in the offseason.

“I’ll for sure be ready for OTAs and everything like that,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll continue to rehab, continue the treatment that we were doing, and just give it some rest. I think the best thing for it is going to be rest. Just try to make sure when we get to OTAs, I’m ready to go. One thing that might take a hit is my golf game. So I’ll take a few weeks off of that.”