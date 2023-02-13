Report: Jets to hire Todd Downing as passing game coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 13, 2023, 11:15 AM EST
Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers
Getty Images

The Jets are bringing in another offensive assistant.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New York is hiring former Tennessee offensive coordinator Todd Downing as passing game coordinator.

Downing was fired last month after the Titans finished No. 28 in points and No. 30 in yards this season. He was promoted from tight ends coach in 2021 after Arthur Smith departed the organization to become the Falcons head coach.

Downing also was arrested for DUI in November and served jail time in the last month as a result. The league has not yet announced any discipline for the Titans or Downing for a violation of the personal conduct policy.

After parting ways with former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur in January, the Jets have now added former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator and Downing to lead their offensive staff.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Report: Jets to hire Todd Downing as passing game coordinator

  1. Amazing.The Jets have now added the top offensive mind from Denver and now the top offensive mind from Tennessee. Both Nathaniel Hackett and Todd Downing were fired for leading the worst and 28 worst ranked offenses. Robert Saleh has put a short leash on himself.
    No shocker if 23 year old Zach Wilson regresses…
    Does Saleh want out? lol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.