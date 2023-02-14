A.J. Brown: When we went up 27-21, I knew deep down we could lose

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2023, 12:24 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
One of the biggest decisions that Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni faced in Super Bowl LVII came on a fourth-and-six from the Chiefs’ 15-yard-line with the Eagles up 24-21 late in the third quarter.

Sirianni had gone for it on a fourth down in field goal range a few plays earlier and he did it twice on a first-half touchdown drive, but he opted to kick a field goal that extended the Eagles’ lead to six points. Given his previous decisions and the way the Eagles had played all season, the call to kick was a little unexpected and drew some criticism for being overly conservative at the time.

The Eagles would go on to lose, of course, and wide receiver A.J. Brown said from the team’s facility on Tuesday that it felt like a bad omen at the time.

“When we went up 27-21, I knew deep down there was probably a chance we were going to lose,” Brown said, via Howard Eskin of WIP.

Brown said it’s been a “tough 48 hours” and that he’s been “dreading” doing interviews along with cleaning out his locker to end his first season with the Eagles. The season featured a lot of high points for Brown, who had 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns, but the rough ending was all that was on his mind Tuesday.

  6. That’s a tough call to make. On one hand you want the FG, as you need points on every drive to beat KC and you expect your defense to show up. Then again, that same defense had just given up a TD drive, so maybe going for the TD keeps you rolling in an arena football type of game.

    We could second guess all day.

  8. Kind of amazing in a couple of ways. First, that in today’s NFL not going for it on 4th and 6 while still in the 3rd qtr is considered conservative. Second, just… that’s how good Mahomes is and players know it.

  9. Sirianii would have absolutely been DESTROYED if he’d went for it and failed. Everybody likes to second guess even the most reasonable of decisions. And of course they “could lose.” Brown makes it sound like that leading by 10 at half he thought the game was over.

  12. Fourth and six is hardly a sure thing. Being up by six points points in the third quarter should not have been a portent of doom, and given that is was viewed that way, in the words of Yoda, “That is why you fail.”

  14. Go for it on 4th and 6 and don’t get it, then lose by a field goal later on, and we’d be eating Sirianni alive for being “too aggressive” or “relies on analytics too much”

  15. “…the call to kick was a little unexpected and drew some criticism for being overly conservative at the time.”
    ————————————
    The second-guessers are out there – – – all the time. What if Sirianni had gone for the 1st down and failed? He’s be second-guessed for that.

    Leave him alone. He did what he did because he thought it was in his team’s best interests to do so.

