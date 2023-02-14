Aaron Rodgers: Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter “don’t know shit about me”

Super Sunday’s Sunday Splash! reports included an item from Ian Rapoport of NFL Media that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers planned to start his voluntary solitary confinement on Monday.

It didn’t happen. As evidenced by the fact that Rodgers was in the daylight on Tuesday, doing his weekly paid spot with Pat McAfee and former Green Bay teammate A.J. Hawk. Rodgers took some time to call out those who have, in his view, reported erroneous facts about him.

“There’s an inner circle and in my inner circle, nobody talks to Ian Rapoport [or] Adam Schefter or to any of those people,” Rodgers said, via Chris Mason of MassLive.com. “Just stop with the fake news. I speak for myself and I will continue to do that.

“I have no problem with Ian Rapoport, [Adam] Schefter, I think they’re really good at their jobs. When it comes to me, they don’t know shit. They really don’t. They don’t have people in my inner circle who are sources. I can promise you that. Anybody who would talk to them is not in my inner circle. It’s that simple. So I’ve had this plan on the books for four months, for the same time. When someone like that goes on and says something that’s not true it creates a story that’s [expletive].” (Usually, the expletive is obvious, and we’ll add the actual word. For this one, I’d just be guessing from three or four possible choices.)

It’s unclear why Schefter was mentioned. He didn’t report that Rodgers was about to lock himself in a closet for 96 hours. Schefter’s reports of late regarding Rodgers haven’t broken much actual ground beyond the things Rodgers has said himself, or that were otherwise obvious. For example, Schefter reported there’s a “very real possibility” that Rodgers will be traded days after Rodgers’s comments to McAfee and Hawk made it obvious that a trade is indeed a very real possibility.

“How many [expletive] narratives can come from one [appearance last week] where they didn’t even actually listen to what I said?” Rodgers added. “Or the intent? Or the tone? And again, nothing against Rapoport, but he doesn’t have anybody who knows legitimately what’s going on in my life. So for him to say something, ‘Monday through Thursday I was supposed to be in there,’ that was never the plan. It hasn’t been the plan for four months. So don’t make [expletive] up. I don’t have your number, you’re not gonna have my number, you do a great job, but not when it comes to my life, so stop talking about it.”

There’s a difference between creating or construing narratives and reporting facts. Rapoport reported a fact. And he surely got the information from a source that he believes was in the right position to know it was accurate.

Hell, we can’t rule out the possibility that Rodgers was sufficiently upset that the information got out from the inner circle of his inner circles that he changed his plans, if only to make the report look erroneous. It definitely would not be the first time the subject of a report pivoted to a new approach once the prior one came to light, whether for spite or some actual strategic reason.

Regardless, Rodgers needs to realize that he can’t have fame and attention on his own terms. If he’s going to regularly speak to the world about his thoughts and plans, others will try to find out more about them. Others will talk about them, possibly seizing on narratives that Rodgers didn’t intend, because not everyone will accurately solve the beautiful mysteries he tries to build.

So, Aaron, if you want us to stop talking about you, there’s one specific thing you can do to achieve that objective.

Stop talking.

48 responses to “Aaron Rodgers: Ian Rapoport, Adam Schefter “don’t know shit about me”

  1. Literally the least likable human being in the NFL. And that’s saying a lot when you consider some of the turds in the NFL punch bowl.

  2. If this guy worried about his own game as much as he worries about everyone and everything else he’d be by far the greatest of all time

  4. The Packers have clearly been behind the leaks. They’re trying to force him to make a decision so they can trade him and move on, and understandably they want to be able to do this before free agency starts.

  6. “So, Aaron, if you want us to stop talking about you, there’s one specific thing you can do to achieve that objective.“
    =======================================================================================

    What a joke of a statement. Does anyone honestly believe people will leave him alone if he stops talking?

  8. He’s a liar. It’s well-documented. He does not like being called out for lying.He gets sensitively indignant. He feels he’s earned his privileged status in life and wants the only truths to be his own and understood by others in the manner he intended, without facts getting in the way.

    Good luck with that.

  12. So done with Rodgers, don’t really care where he ends up. Hurry up and get in the dark house so we don’t have to hear from you for four days!

  14. There’s a difference between creating or construing narratives and reporting facts. Rapoport reported a fact.
    _____________

    How did Rapoport report a fact? He said Rodgers was going into isolation on Monday and he didn’t. “Erroneous facts” is an oxymoron.

  16. Aaron should take the time to get to know Prince Harry and his wife, now both California residents, like Aaron. They all share personal beefs with the media; those so-called “in the know” who truly don’t know nothing.

  18. Hes correct about both of these 2 leeches they don’t know squat and are always wrong. Scheffty is a weasle ever since he released those pics from JPP. Love Arod for saying this!

  21. I still remember the way Schefter handled JPP, I’ve ignored him since. He doesn’t deserve the benefit of any doubt…

  26. “So, Aaron, if you want us to stop talking about you, there’s one specific thing you can do to achieve that objective.“

    /////////////////////////////

    You mean you will stop?? Don’t think so. Your lengthy diatribe validates his point.

  27. The guy has one SB Win and 11-10 playoff record. Yet everyone wants to talk about how great he is. Sure at padding regular season stats.

  28. When I listened to the show, Rodgers never talked about when and how long he was going to go into isolation. Sources? Oh yeah friend of a friend who knows the guy blah blah blah… BTW you really don’t want Rogers to shut up you’d lose too much business.

  29. No way this goof was going to sit in the dark for 4 days to reach some kind of enlightenment or decide his football future. He’s managed to turn his status as an elite QB into a clown show. Buyer beware if a team (Jets?) trade a boatload of picks for him..

  31. There once was a guy named Aaron
    who thought we all were carin’
    about his every whim.
    The lights will soon dim for four
    And we’ll be freed from this bore.

  32. Rent free in a large portion of people who “report” on the NFL. Used to not much care for Mr. Rodgers, huge fan now!

  35. Pola pe’a says:
    February 14, 2023 at 5:15 pm

    Literally the least likable human being in the NFL. And that’s saying a lot when you consider some of the turds in the NFL punch bowl.
    ___________________

    Whoe cares?? Why do you guys care whether someone is a jerk or not? I do not like these players or hate them. All I care about is whether they can get the ball in the end zone or sack the QB. I would prefer they didn’t commit crimes, but other than that, I’m good. I really don’t get how people form personal attachments to celebrities or ball players. When they die, I do not shed a tear. They are not my family and they don’t know me. And as a grown ass man, wearing a jersey with another man’s name on my back is something I will never get.

  38. ghjjf says:
    February 14, 2023 at 5:32 pm
    How does he plan on using the bathroom when he’s locked up in the dark room for four days?

    **********************************************************

    Remember when Walt & Jesse had Crazy-8 in the basement? Like that I’d imagine.

  39. cheeseisfattening says:
    February 14, 2023 at 5:37 pm
    I so hope Rodgers is back with the packers next year!

    ———————————————————–
    The rest of the NFC does too, lol. 8-9. Again.

  40. Aaron Rodgers: “Stop talking about me!”

    Also Aaron Rodgers: “Hey, why aren’t you guys talking about me!?”

  41. cheeseisfattening says:
    February 14, 2023 at 5:37 pm
    I so hope Rodgers is back with the packers next year!

    ——————

    No you don’t. You hope he gets traded to the Vikings, but it won’t happen.

  42. ghjjf says:
    February 14, 2023 at 5:32 pm
    How does he plan on using the bathroom when he’s locked up in the dark room for four days?

    79Rate This

    Depends, and after 4 days it will be like Rodgers.

  47. “Source per knowledge of the situation” LoL everyone stop using that statement please.

  48. Rodgers regularly goes on the Pat McAfee show and says all kinds of strange things. Why is he acting so surprised when people make comments?

    If Rodgers doesn’t want people talking about him, he can stop feeding them material. Silence is golden, Aaron.

Leave a Reply

