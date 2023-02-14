AJ Brown to JuJu Smith-Schuster: You were on the way out until Mahomes saved your career

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 14, 2023, 4:39 PM EST
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs
Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster tried to have a little fun today with Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, whose holding penalty clinched Super Bowl LVII for the Chiefs. Eagles receiver AJ Brown didn’t find it funny.

It started with Smith-Schuster posting a Twitter valentine with Bradberry’s face on it, reading, “I’ll hold you when it matters most.”

It was an amusing joke from Smith-Schuster, but Smith-Schuster may have wished he sat this one out after Brown unloaded on him.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown wrote, before adding: “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

Smith-Schuster is one of the NFL’s most active players on social media, but he hasn’t experienced many interactions like that one. Brown put him in a bodybag.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

31 responses to “AJ Brown to JuJu Smith-Schuster: You were on the way out until Mahomes saved your career

  1. Glad to see one of his peers knock him off his tik tok gritty pedestal because juju has been too much for far too long. AJ hit a homerun with this one… another touchdown would have been better but its good to see he’s still swinging

  2. He’s not wrong… Juju’s 1 year contract with the Chiefs was a lifeline of a once promising career that was dangerously close to being over.

  3. Hahaaa, love this. He took the high road, but still put Juju in his place. Right where he belongs. Eagles know they were just plain beat as opposed to having lost. I’ve been saying to friends, we got MAHOMES’D.

  4. The Chiefs continue to win the title of the most insufferable NFL franchise and fanbase on a yearly basis. Congratulations.

  5. AJ Brown plays for a low rent team in a dirty and disgusting city. He has some nerve. He stabbed his former team in the back. Class act!

  7. I loved JuJu’s contributions to the Chiefs this season, but he deserved to get called out for this middle school stunt. To borrow a line from his teammate Travis Kelce, JuJu needs to know his role and shut his mouth.

  9. “kcsam76 says:

    The Chiefs continue to win the title of the most insufferable NFL franchise and fanbase on a yearly basis. Congratulations.”

    I assume you have not met many 49ers fans

  11. kcsam76 says:
    February 14, 2023 at 4:58 pm
    The Chiefs continue to win the title of the most insufferable NFL franchise and fanbase on a yearly basis. Congratulations.

    —You heard of the Cowboys?

  15. Hes right and JU JU is a punk who didnt really contribute at all this year he was invisible.

  17. The only ones allowed to credibly trash talk are the ones who got the W. Losers should shut the hell up.

  18. kcsam76 says:
    February 14, 2023 at 4:58 pm
    The Chiefs continue to win the title of the most insufferable NFL franchise and fanbase on a yearly basis. Congratulations.

    ————
    They’re not in the top 20 annoying franchises! Not even close.
    -Steeler fan

  20. Brown didn’t put anybody in a body bag. He may understand that when they hand out Super Bowl XLVII rings and he doesn’t get one.

  22. kcsam76 says:
    February 14, 2023 at 4:58 pm
    The Chiefs continue to win the title of the most insufferable NFL franchise and fanbase on a yearly basis. Congratulations.

    ——————————

    Yeah, totally sucks winning all these Super Bowls and division titles and conference titles and MVPs and stuff. We are really sad that you don’t like us. I assure you, watch me be sad. 🙁 See, sad face.

  28. Wow, what a Crybaby AJ is…Dude, he’s having some fun, keep your bitter, immature tears out of it. What a horrible look for Brown. He is a child

  29. ….and had it not been for some garbage calls at critical points in both the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati and one in the Super Bowl, the Cheats wouldn’t be bragging and running their big mouths. Big mouth players. Big mouth fans

  30. I don’t see the chiefs paying juju the vet minimum next year even. Schuster to the Lion’s

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.