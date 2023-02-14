A’lique Terry leaves Vikings for job at the University of Oregon

Getty Images

Vikings assistant defensive line coach A’lique Terry is returning to the University of Oregon.

Ducks head coach Dan Lanning announced Terry as the team’s new offensive line coach Tuesday.

Terry spent 2019 and 2020 as a graduate assistant for the Ducks, working with the offensive line. Oregon had a trio of all-Americans in Penei Sewell, Shane Lemieux and Calvin Throckmorton on its offensive line during his time there.

“We are thrilled to welcome A’lique back to the Oregon family,” Lanning said in a statement. “A’lique is very familiar with our program and understands the values and goals that we have here in Eugene. He is passionate, with unique experiences that range from the college ranks all the way to the NFL as a coach. He also has experience as a player, competing at the Power 5 level on the offensive line.

“His relationships with our current and past student-athletes are unmatched, and his reputation as a teacher precedes him. We are really excited about what A’lique brings to our program and the positive impact he’ll have on our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Terry coached the offensive line at the University of Hawaii in 2021 before going to the other side of the football with the Vikings. He was an offensive lineman for four seasons at Wake Forest.