Andy Reid hopes Eric Bieniemy gets chance to “run the show” if he leaves Chiefs

Getty Images

Monday brought word that the Commanders want to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same role on Ron Rivera’s staff and there’s been chatter about other teams having interest in a similar move, so it was no surprise that Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Bieniemy’s future at a Monday press conference.

Reid’s answer was similar to ones he has given in the past about his longtime assistant. Reid said that he hopes Bieniemy gets a chance to be a head coach in the NFL.

“Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us and I think he’s tremendous for the National Football League,” Reid said, via Tod Palmer of KSHB. “I’m hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy.”

With the Colts expected to hire Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen after interviewing Bieniemy and the Cardinals looking elsewhere, it doesn’t look like a head coaching job will be coming his way this offseason. That may leave him to decide if he’ll remain as Reid’s top offensive lieutenant or if he’ll move to another club in hopes that it opens the door to a top job.