Posted by Charean Williams on February 14, 2023, 4:07 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LVII
Chiefs coach Andy Reid made it sound like he was considering retirement during an interview with Jay Glazer of Fox before Sunday’s game. He wasn’t.

Reid’s answer to Glazer — “I’m not getting any younger. I still have a young quarterback. I have a decision I have to make after this game.” — trended on Twitter before Super Bowl LVII.

That’s not what Reid intended, he said Tuesday.

Retirement never entered his mind.

“I was asked that about 50 times down there,” Reid said in his end-of-season news conference, via Charles Goldman of USA TODAY. “I think by the time I got to Jay Glazer, I said, ‘Hey, listen I’ve been asked this about 100 times. That’s not the direction I am going.’ It wasn’t a yes or no answer, I guess, so it came across maybe that way. That was not what I was thinking.”

Retirement makes no sense given that Reid is only 64 and has Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. He could win more Super Bowls than the two he has won the past four seasons.

General Manager Brett Veach called the retirement talk “total speculation” during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

So, Reid is returning for 2023 and likely for several more years.

7 responses to “Andy Reid: Retirement was not a consideration

  1. But the media jumped on it as if it were. Just like how they jumped on the bad holding call, despite none of them showing the complete play…. Bradbury hold allowed him to stay with Juju, had he not held, with his right hand on his first move, he would’ve been wide open. The hold allowed Brandbury to stay with Juju in that it helped correct his bad coverage, stay on Juju and slow Juju down.

  2. One son dead. One son in prison. Sounds like retirement ought maybe have been a consideration to. you know, spend more time with his family. Or maybe that ship has fully sailed?

  3. But the media jumped on it as if it were. Just like how they jumped on the bad holding call, despite none of them showing the complete play….
    ___________

    No one in the media jumped on it being a bad call. That was a Twitter/social media driven narrative.

    The complete play was shown multiple times during the game and hundreds of times the day afterward. Anyone can Google the complete play in two seconds. The media could not manipulate opinion about it if it tried..

  4. yeahbut says:
    February 14, 2023 at 5:14 pm
    One son dead. One son in prison. Sounds like retirement ought maybe have been a consideration to. you know, spend more time with his family. Or maybe that ship has fully sailed?
    _____________

    What an uncaring, ghoulish thing to say. You should be ashamed of trying to use a family’s tragedies to make some lame point.

  5. If you don’t take care of your health ANDY , a higher power may make the decision for you. Take care of yourself , we need you in the NFL

  7. “What an uncaring, ghoulish thing to say. You should be ashamed of trying to use a family’s tragedies to make some lame point.”

    Tell that to the family whose child was maimed due to drinking at the Chiefs facility. That’s ghoulish. That’s uncaring. Brushing it under the rug is lame.

    They say the apples don’t fall far from the tree. Hmmm.

