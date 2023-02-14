Brett Veach: Andy Reid retiring has “never come up” in our conversations

Getty Images

Andy Reid has made it pretty clear that he intends to continue as the Chiefs head coach in 2023, despite talk of possibly retiring coming arising before the start of Super Bowl LVII.

But General Manager Brett Veach never really thought there was much to that talk.

“I think that was total speculation,” Veach said during an interview on Tuesday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “I would like to think that other than his wife, Tammy, I don’t think anybody talks to coach [as much] or knows coach as well as I do. And that has never come up. So, I would be shocked if he takes time away and comes up with a decision that is something than other than coaching football. I think he’s enjoyed the players, the coaches, and the process his entire life. And he’d be the first to tell you that he’s extremely blessed. But, he’s got so much to still offer I think. And the way this is set up for him, i think, is really good in that we’ve been together for so long, and these seasons are so long and are so draining.

“But for him now to kind of be able to have that time to decompress and go spend time with his family, recharge the batteries, start working on some new concepts and ideas and let me and my staff go to work — I think that it’s re-energized him.”

After 14 seasons with the Eagles, Reid has now been with the Chiefs for 10 and won a pair of Super Bowls. He’s compiled a 247-138-1 regular-season record with a 22-16 postseason record. He’s 117-45 with Kansas City and 12-7 in the postseason.