Browns release Jordan Kunaszyk

Getty Images

The Browns began making their offseason roster moves on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that the team has released linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk.

Kunaszyk signed with the Browns last August, got released and then returned to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster in September and appeared in 15 games before finishing out the season on injured reserve.

He saw most of his playing time on special teams, but made two starts on defense and was credited with 22 tackles and a forced fumble.

Kunaszyk also played in 26 games for the Panthers and Commanders over the three previous seasons. He had 14 tackles in those appearances.