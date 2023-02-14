Buccaneers interview Scottie Montgomery for offensive coordinator

Getty Images

Scottie Montgomery took a new job with the Lions last week, but that didn’t stop him from meeting with the Buccaneers on Monday.

The Buccaneers announced that Montgomery interviewed for the team’s offensive coordinator vacancy on Monday. He is the ninth known candidate to meet with the team since they fired Byron Leftwich at the end of their season.

Montgomery spent the last two seasons as the Colts’ running back coach and he took the same position with the Lions. He also has an assistant head coach title in Detroit, where he would be filling the role that Duce Staley had on Dan Campbell’s staff before he moved to the Panthers.

Broncos passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak, Jaguars quarterbacks coach Jim Bob Cooter, Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Bengals quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher, Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, Saints passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, and Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell have also interviewed in Tampa. Pitcher is set to stay in Cincinnati and there was word last week that Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales is also set to interview.