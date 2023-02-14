Cardinals announce Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2023, 3:20 PM EST
Jonathan Gannon is officially on to Arizona.

The Cardinals announced Gannon’s hiring on Tuesday afternoon. The announcement came shortly after multiple reports that the NFC West team was finalizing a deal with Gannon to succeed Kliff Kingsbury as their head coach.

“I am super excited about the opportunity,” Gannon said in a statement “I look forward to getting my hands on the players and putting a winning product on the field.”

The move comes two days after Gannon served as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in a losing effort against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at the Cardinals’ home stadium in Glendale. The Cardinals interviewed him for the first time on Monday, but clearly had an idea that he was their guy because things moved quickly from there.

Gannon takes over a team that went from the playoffs in 2021 to 4-13 in 2022. They have hired a new General Manager in Monti Ossenfort as well, so it should be an offseason with a lot of change as the team waits for quarterback Kyler Murray to recover from a torn ACL.

16 responses to “Cardinals announce Jonathan Gannon as new head coach

  2. Losing both coordinators maybe the League gives the Birds another ‘easy schedule’….wink

  3. Hmmmm … Eagles Offensive & Defensive Coordinators both “distracted” during Super Bowl week. This is why they lost.

  4. Proof that the super bowl was fixed, was not the defensive holding call but the lack of ONE OFFENSIVE HOLDING CALLS all day – despite the Eagles having one of the best pass rush units in recent history!

  5. Thank you Cardinals for giving Eagles fans something to smile about this week. Enjoy his shell coverage with safeties standing 2 time zones away from the line of scrimmage.

  6. He was a lot better looking candidate before that 2nd half of the Super Bowl. Is he going to get Kyler Murray to pay attention during film?

  8. No offense, but the kid looks like he’s about 12. He’s gonna have his hands full with Prima Donna Murray….

  9. The losing DC gets a head job, but the winning OC getting snubbed left and right. Ah, that’s where the fix is in.

  10. Good, this is a win for both Lou and the city of Cincinnati. Cardinals want a tough defensive coach so he can reign in their arrogant, prima donna QB. it’s going to be a train wreck.

  11. So, let’s look at the final tally of total openings versus those filled by black head coaches:

    Cardinals – white
    Colts – white
    Panthers – white
    Broncos – white
    Texans – black

    Neither Fritz or Pollard will be pleased.

  12. Kinda feel bad for him. As long as Kyler is there the Cards are going nowhere.

  13. Its rare that a coach helms a terrible performance by his D in the biggest game of the year and gets a HC gig, this says a lot about Arizona and the fact that no one wants to coach there (?).

    The DC from Cincy would have been a better choice. But maybe he turned them down.

    Arizona last place NFCW finish next year.

  15. I don’t think too many eagles fans are going to cry about this one. This is what his defense looked like in 2021. The problem is he just cannot adjust. Maybe he’ll be successful as a head coach, who knows. I for one I’m looking forward to different defensive coordinator.

