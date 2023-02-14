Cardinals working to finalize deal with Jonathan Gannon

Posted by Josh Alper on February 14, 2023, 2:05 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
Tuesday began with two head coaching vacancies in the NFL and it may end with zero.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals are working to finalize a deal with Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon to be their next head coach. Former Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was hired as the Colts head coach earlier in the day.

Gannon did not have an official interview with the Cardinals in the early stages of their search, but he was identified as a candidate over the weekend and he interviewed with the team on Monday.

That interview came a day after the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII to the Chiefs 38-35 in a game that was not their defense’s finest hour, but they had a fine season up until that point. It included 70 sacks, which are two behind the single-season record for a team, and Gannon’s work helped the Eagles secure the top seed in the NFC.

Arizona was on the other end of the spectrum in 2022 and their hope is that Gannon’s arrival can help spur a turnaround similar to the one that took place in Philly after Nick Sirianni was hired in 2021.

  2. Some teams never learn. The league is all offense now so let’s hire a defensive coordinator. Ok then.

  3. Welcome back Mike Kafka. Im glad we’re going to get to keep him for one more year. I wouldnt doubt that he gets a HC job next off-season.

  4. Might actually be worse than Kingsbury. Swiss cheese defense in a terrible conference.

  11. Well, if the Eagles D on Sunday didn’t prove the guy has no business running a club, nothing will.
    Leave it to the Cardinals to go after a proven loser.

  13. Was not a fan of Gannon and wouldn’t want him to be my team’s head coach. The talent on that squad is thin, and he’s not the type of coach to get the best out of mediocre players.

  14. Good luck, guy never blitzes and runs nothing but shell defenses. If the Eagles roster wasn’t as loaded as it was, this guy wouldn’t have been interviewed for the HC job. Glad to see him leave Philly!!!

  17. Ooh nobody wanted to coach that kid.

    After the smoke and mirrors defense was exposed I figured he would not get a head coaching job.

    I guess the cards are looking for some and mirrors

  18. Good luck with the Arizona . That’s why they’re perennial losers . His d was exposed like Ayiuk said . It will be exposed by the 49ers , Rams amd
    Seahawks repeatedly. Add a malcontent Qb and it’s a recipe
    For a 4 and 13 season

  19. Arizona must be starting to realize Murray isn’t that good and they need a defensive minded coach to get them through Murray’s contract.

  20. Not that I have a rooting interest in who they choose to hire, but it seems like they’d be much better off with an offense-minded head coach to get their QB in order (if that’s possible)

  21. Between the lack of interviewing that seems to have happened and the sudden announcement that the search would continue after the Super Bowl, I can’t shake the feeling this is a mutual desperation hire. Gannon choked the super bowl and he felt his HC stock tank, and apparently the Cardinals are the least desirable head coach spot. I mean, I thought the Cardinals didn’t want Flores but maybe it was the other way around. This feels like a Jim Zorn kind of hire to me.

  22. Defensive coach will want to make a good impression on the new QB by drafting the top OL, the RB from Texas or the WR from TCU at 3. Whoever Kyler wants.

  23. Steichen should have gone to Arizona, not Indy. Steichen worked to bring Jalen Hurts to top form in the NFL, and Kyler is more talented, but less motivated than Hurts. I don’t see how this is going to work out with all the offensive talent on that team retiring/wanting out/being Kyler Murray.

  24. Gannon played aggressively vs average QB’s and timidly vs good QB’s. Good QB’s have destroyed his D’s.

  26. I will never get out of my mind how Derek Carr absolutely picked a part his vanilla D. He was lucky to have a very talented front line.

  28. With that tiny QB, that dysfunctional roster and that HC, this will end in a beautiful nightmare

  31. It may actually be a wise move. With Kyler Murray at QB maybe just focus on building a defense. Then after 2 or 3 years Murray hopefully will be out the door. Focus on finding one hell of a backup QB. If Murray pouts give him the Mike Singletary speech “I Want Winners!”

  32. Gannon was the coordinator that needed to go. Our defense was very good this year but Gannon was so up and down with his playcalling. He had his moments this year but then we saw how his D played in the SB. Would’ve love to have kept Steichen though as his playcalling turned this team around last year. Helped big time in the progression of Hurts. I think Dennard Wilson replaces Gannon and Brian Johnson replaces Steichen. Both Gannon and Steichen went from SB team to teams with bad ownership and a huge mess at QB. Good luck to both keeping their jobs for more than 2-3 years. Indy is getting a good young coach in Steichen. I think he 100% earned a HC job. Gannon on the other hand didn’t.

  33. Imagine having to start every negotiation with “as you know, previous team mistakingly gave most of our money away to an undeserving player. I won’t say who, wink wink”

  35. Amazing.
    He coasted throughout the regular season by having a stacked defensive roster, and when in counted in the Super Bowl he made no adjustments throughout the game as the Eagles were shredded by the Chiefs.
    How this guy, who didn’t correct coverages on plays that had receivers wide open twice on back to back goal to go touchdowns, is employable as DC never mind as a head coach in ridiculous.

  37. I don’t get it, but good for Gannon. There’s only 32 of these jobs in the NFL and he’ll get a nice paycheck for a few years before he’s fired by this terrible franchise. Take it while you can get it!!

  38. Good Lord there is a lot of hate out there for Kyler Murray! Lets not focus on the coach, just hate on KM.

  39. Thank you football gods!! This guy was the most scared DC I’ve ever seen!! All of the defense success came strictly off a really deep and talented defensive line!

