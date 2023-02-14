Colts announce Shane Steichen is their new head coach

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 14, 2023, 9:17 AM EST
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
The Colts have a coach and the Eagles need a new offensive coordinator.

Indianapolis has named Shane Steichen head coach, the club announced on Tuesday morning.

This was the expected move after reports emerged over the weekend that the Colts had zeroed in on Steichen as a candidate.

Indianapolis had interviewed over a dozen candidates for the job, including interim coach Jeff Saturday, who went 1-7 after the club fired now-Panthers coach Frank Reich during the season. Though Saturday received an endorsement from linebacker Shaq Leonard last week, team owner Jim Irsay ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

Steichen spent the last two seasons as the Eagles offensive coordinator, helping develop quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia finished No. 3 in total yards and points scored in 2022.

Before going to Philadelphia, Steichen had spent most of his coaching career with the Chargers. He had been the club’s quarterbacks coach from 2016-2019 before he was promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He took over that role full-time in 2020 and called plays for that season’s offensive rookie of the year, Justin Herbert.

Steichen also was a college quarterback for UNLV from 2003-2006.

15 responses to “Colts announce Shane Steichen is their new head coach

  1. Eh, not sure how I feel about this. Unless they draft CJ Stroud at 4, I think we can expect more of the same. I still think it would have been interesting to see what Jeff Saturday would have done next year if given the opportunity

  5. Better to have an offensive minded coach, and a pro, than Jeff Saturday, as much as I like him he wasn’t qualified.

  8. He developed Herbert and Hurts into solid QBs. Put a good defensive coach in there with him and see what happens. Beats hiring another retread that’s been in the league for 30 years and is “safe.”

  10. Another loss for the Eagles. Hurts developed under him, yes. But it was Jalen’s work ethic, off season programs and his mindset that made the wheels turn. Steichen called the plays that Sirianni designed. I think Indy got a good one and he’ll do fine. Wow, this coaching tree sure developed fast!

  11. Eric Bieniemy passed over again because teams do not want to wait for his playoff run to finish. Oh wait…

  12. Maybe Shane will convince Ballard to try to get Minshew and draft a QB in the 3rd rd. It could be possible.

  13. yep the first of the eagles jumping. the DC had a shot until that game exposed the smoke and mirrors.

    Next d line.

    the colts might make that work in that trash division. the real question is who fits what he wants to do. do not be shocked if they draft will levis he has the size and a rocket arm.

  14. ….I have my popcorn ready because I am 100% positive that the Fritz Pollard folks have their panties in a wad about this.

  15. Great hire. Great offensive mind. But they need a QB. Will Levis or Anthony Richardson could be Jalen Hurts 2.0 with the RPO ad designed runs. Young and Stroud don’t fit that mold. They are more pocket passers.

