Complaints continue over James Bradberry holding foul

We had a great Super Bowl. But, yes, it could have been even better.

It could have been even better if the Chiefs had tried what would have been a 33-yard field goal with 1:48 to play, giving the Eagles plenty of time to try to force overtime with a field goal or perhaps to win in regulation with a touchdown. But the defensive holding penalty on Eagles cornerback Jame Bradberry prevented this from happening, giving the Chiefs a fresh set of downs while Philly had only one timeout left and allowing Kansas City to milk the clock down to eight seconds before kicking off.

But Bradberry indeed held Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. And the officials called it. Yes, it made the finish anticlimactic. But that happens sometimes, and the fact that it did doesn’t make it a bad call.

Holding is holding. We complain when we see it and it isn’t called. Why are we complaining that it was?

The most obvious explanation is that we wanted to witness something more historic, more memorable. If the Eagles had tied the game at 38, it would have been the first overtime postseason game with the new rule that an opening-possession touchdown doesn’t win the game, and it would have been only the second overtime game in Super Bowl history. And at 38-38, it also would have been the highest scoring Super Bowl of all time.

NBA great LeBron James gave credence to the witnessing-history argument with his tweet from Sunday night: “His hand on his back had no effect on his route! This game was too damn good for that call to dictate the outcome at the end. Damn! By the way I have no horse in the race. Just my professional opinion.”

LeBron may have had no horse in the race (like he did when he recently launched into an extended complaint after not drawing a foul in a key moment of a game), he wanted to see a photo finish. That was his bias in complaining about the call.

So what should have happened? Should the officials have not called holding when holding happened? Bradberry, who has admitted that he committed a foul, pulled Smith-Schuster’s jersey. Not the shirt under the jersey, which we often see pull away from the player’s waist, but the actual game jersey. Bradberry pulled the game jersey that clings tightly to the player’s torso.

Those jerseys don’t give easily. They’re tight. Extremely tight, as we’ve seen. In order to pull the material away from the player, significant force needs to be applied. That force necessarily impedes the player who is trying to separate from a defender.

Some have said the ball wasn’t catchable. But the infraction wasn’t pass interference. Bradberry held Smith-Schuster, before the pass was thrown. Even if quarterback Patrick Mahomes had thrown it into the front row or to another receiver or hadn’t thrown it at all, it still would have been a foul.

Yes, it would have been great to see Super Bowl LVII finish like (for example) Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers — down three points — drove 78 yards in eight plays in 2:02 to score a game-winning touchdown pass, after the Cardinals took a late lead on Larry Fitzgerald’s iconic 64-yard catch and run for the go-ahead score.

But a foul is a foul, and the officials are there to call the fouls. Bradberry acknowledged that he held Smith-Schuster. Bradberry hoped he’d get lucky and not get penalized.

Actually (and as explained in Playmakers), there was a foul that was missed after Pittsburgh receiver Santonio Holmes made the catch that gave the Steelers a 27-23 lead with 35 seconds left in Super Bowl XLIII. Holmes used the ball as a prop in a simulation of (coincidentally) the LeBron chalk toss, a gesture the officials missed. If the officials had seen it (as they should have) and flagged it (as they should have), the Steelers would have kicked off from their own 15.

Which would have given the Cardinals one more chance to win the game. Which means we were collectively robbed of a finish that may have been even better than the Holmes tippy-toe touchdown catch.

Maybe it would have become a thing if Twitter had been as big as it now is. Maybe #NFLrigged would have trended for the rest of the night.

Regardless, in Super Bowl XLVIII, the officials failed to do their jobs. In Super Bowl LVII, they did their jobs. There’s nothing for anyone to be upset about this time around.

And if anyone is still upset, they should be upset with Bradberry for holding Smith-Schuster.

  1. It wasn’t the worst hold ever, but as Bradberry admitted, it was a hold. And it was right when Smith-Schuster would have gained separation, so you can’t say the impact it had on the play. If he has a step or two on Bradberry, Mahomes probably hits him for the first down. Philly D just didn’t get it done in the second half so many times. That’s why they lost, not only because the refs called holding when there was holding.

  2. Officials call some fouls. Don’t call others. Then, that sometimes become lopsided to one team on another. Or effectively ends the game in favor of one team.

    So many penalties at the ends of games too.

    That is the problem.

  3. The games are all rigged. The refs never once called a holding penalty on the Chiefs that entire super bowl. On a third down play with minutes remaining, they have to maintain consistency. Just look at how the Bengals were robbed last super bowl and in this latest championship game.

  4. Another thing – those white undershirts are super elastic. Shuster was not impeded. Even if the shirt is held.

    We can produce a LOT of images with shirts being grabbed and no flags being thrown.

  5. Refs and kickers get blamed way too much for losses.

    Count the missed blocks, missed tackles, missed receivers, blown coverage, bad routes, etc. and my guess you’ll find plenty of opportunities missed and reasons for a loss.

    This “rigged” culture is way worse than cancel culture ever was.

  7. Was that hold type consistently called throughout the game? Do cops always pull you over for 1 mph over the limit?

  8. It was a fully legit penalty. There should always be the plausible threat of a penalty being called, or else they are meaningless.

    With the holding blatantly clear on film, if they hadn’t called it and the Chiefs lost, there would be just as much angst the other way – and that angst would actually be justified, since it would have been an infraction with no penalty, which is always worse.

    My response to this is always the same. When a team allows themselves to get into a spot where a random fluke can have this kind of effect, then they haven’t done what they need to do to win the game. Part of winning is keeping yourself out of this danger zone.

    The Eagles were ahead by 10 and had a whole half to seal the deal. Instead, they had an 11-24 second half. That’s why they lost.

  9. I am an Eagles fan, penalty happened and was called. I’m not mad about the call. I’m mad about the defensive game plan, I’ve never seen so many wide open players in an NFL game. Unreal that the defense created no turnovers, no sacks, and players wide open all game long. Did Fangio take the money and bet on KC.

  10. Terrible call in that situation! We need accountability from the referees. Everyone else involved in the game is grilled by the media post game. Referees speak with a “pool reporter” after the game and there is no video. I would love to see the refs grade sheets after the games to see what the NFL acknowledges are bad calls.

  11. They say holding could be called on almost every play. It was the consistency of how the game being called the previous 58 minutes. Defensive holding had not been called throughout the game, then suddenly it’s called in the final two minutes when much worse holds had been let go with no calls the entire game. Refs need to be paid more and work full time. More money means less temptation to take bribes. The final 2 minutes have always been understood to be less stringent not more stringent on those type calls.

  12. Flag for an offense that happened just past the line of scrimmage wasn’t thrown until the ball hit the ground- multiple seconds later. Looks like they’re trying to make an outcome happen. JuJu catches that ball – the flag never flies – guaranteed.

  13. Aiyuk was right when he said the chiefs passing game would expose the eagles D and Deebo was right when he said bradberry was trash. Now we gotta hear this crying all off season by eagles fans when they should count themselves lucky they were even in the superbowl.

  14. This article is BS. By and large the Philly players, coaches and fans have all refrained from blaming the loss on that call. We all think the call stunk, but we all acknowledge that this was not the primary reason for the loss. None of us want to be equated with the whining fanbases of some other not-to-be-named west coast franchises.

  15. Completely missing the point as always. For 58 minutes they didn’t call any Offensive holding, Defensive Holding, Illegal contact, or Pass interference on EITHER TEAM.

    It is completely bizarre after ignoring numerous examples of all those penalties to then activate to call a game ending defensive holding call, which to any unbiased observer was VERY minor.

    Beyond that it is then completely weird for Bradberry to have said what he said in the interview. Very convenient for all you talking heads to go SEE SEE he held, great call. I wonder what was said to him before the interview ahead of his impending free agency to for him to give the best answer imaginable for the NFL.

    The NFL command Center obviously should have told the head official to pick up the flag as they don’t want to end the superbowl on a ticky tack questionable call after calling none all game.

    The fact they didn’t shows that outright ordered the penalty

    or

    It was the desired outcome for their betting partners so no need to involved.

  16. Wasnt really close to the situation last year – Wilson was called for holding/PI and it wasnt even close. The ball from Staffor was behind the WR thus the appearance of a body turn that simply was not there. That would have made it 4th and goal from the 8 or 9 yard line. Truly a call that cost the team that was assessed the penalty the game. Dont know the odds but 4th and goal from the 9 has to be extremely low. In this case it was a tie game and the clock situation would have been the key there.

  17. Suppose the call had NOT been made and the lack of a call changed the outcome.

    I’ve seen many non-calls which could have changed the outcome.

    And I said to myself, this is the sport we’ve chosen.

  19. It’s interesting to me that when it’s reported that Bradberry acknowledged the foul, it’s usually not reported that he added he hoped the officials would let it slide. Now why do you suppose he said that? Well, obviously it’s because they hadn’t called holding all game long. As Bill Belichick says, you do business as business is being done. Meaning if the game is being called strictly, you play to that standard–but also, if the officials are letting the players play, you should be able to assume that they will let certain kinds of holds slide. We’ve all seen lots of games this season in which a certain level of holding is tolerated.

    Given the circumstances, it was reasonable for Bradberry to assume or at least hope this minor hold would slide. And let’s ask ourselves another question: If there had been no flag, would anyone have been outraged? I really, really doubt it.

    So what the refs did here was to essentially change the operating rules for this game after 58+ minutes of play. That decision meant that the the whole tenor of the game changed. Instead of an anticipated nail-biter of a last two minutes, the game effectively came to an end in a flat way. Did you hear how the stadium went completely quiet? The refs took all the excitement out of the game. And for what? It wasn’t a good move for anybody selling the NFL.

  20. Very debatable that it was enough to call holding as a jam off thinr, especially the first call of the sort the whole game.

    Go watch the 4th down in SB 47 when 2 49ers WRs, you could argue were held.

    No flag on either. Why? Because it’s the Super Bowl. That’s why

    The last 3 SBs have featured game sealing iffy at best PI or “holding” when they were beyond marginal.

    Ironically, KC lost a SB with 2 phantom calls when Brady got them before halftime.

    The NFL is a horrible product.

  21. A few strawman in this defense of the Shield. I take issue with the “Ball as a prop”, defense. A deflection at best. The ball as a prop penalty was not a rule in that SB.

    That said, if The Chiefs lost this game in the in similar fashion, the wailing would be louder than their Tomahawk chop. A dictionary defined slur chant. The Chiefs got away with one. Much like they did against Cincy. It happens. Nobody cares when it’s a week 3 game between the Texans and the Cardinals.

    And please don’t confuse this post with “The league is fixed” nonsense. This post season was stained with sloppy, inconsistent refereeing. It happens.

  22. Woulda, coulda, shoulda. First off, it was a flag football game terrible defense on both sides of the ball. Everyone talked about how tough philly’s defense was where was it in the 2nd half?

  23. Are people as upset about the non-call on Bradberry from the 1st quarter? Just because they don’t like the call doesn’t mean it was wrong. Game. Over. Move one

  24. LoL LeBron focus can move from setting personal records to NFL officiating since the Lakers will not make the playoffs again and he’s checked out. LeBron loves him some LeBron and especially on Valentines Day.

  25. Don’t buy the Santonio Holmes things. That little demonstration happened in the middle of all that long review of whether it was a catch or not. That was before ‘expedited replay.”

    As to the foul, if Bradberry knew JuJu was getting away from him and would be all alone, he had two choices. Make the foul and hope it’s not called or let JuJu go for the TD (or not) in which case PHILA would have gotten the ball back.

    Even before that last minute stuff, I thought the officials were shaky on the spots and even Ray Charles knew that second fumble return was not a catch. Seems like they were going to let it go?

  28. The call was correct. It was the timing that has people upset. If that call was in the first quarter at midfield, nobody would bat an eye.

  30. The problem is there is a penalty on every play. It then seems selective on a featured play. PS: Technically he used ‘friction’ to counteract force by slowing down acceleration.

  32. Lebron James is a basketball player by profession. He should know that he has no “professional” opinion on a penalty in a football game. Let’s call it a celebrity opinion.

  33. Technically it was a hold, I guess. To me, who was actually cheering for the Chiefs, I saw this as something that maybe should have been let go. I didn’t see it as a bad hold. I saw the T.V. angles and it’s hard to tell how much he held him, but to me, there was no impedance there, though that probably doesn’t matter. Also, the pass may have been uncatchable. I’ve seen worse holds go uncalled, and I’ve seen them call holds that weren’t there at all. So refs aren’t gonna get it perfect. I don’t have much of a problem either way here, but to me it seemed like there wasn’t much of a hold. Either way, there’s no reason for people to complain. It was technically a hold, they called it, we would have rather not had a hold happen at all there, but it was called and it was fair, despite our judgement calls. Bottom line is that it wasn’t. It was the ref’s call and he made it in that moment. No problem.

  34. I never agree with anything Lebron says but he is actually correct. That holding call would have been ok if there was another holding call called in the game. There were none. So to call it at a crucial time is ridiculous. Also, did you watch the Bengals-Chiefs game? It’s suspicious. It ruined a great game.

  35. I rarely, Ok never, agree with Florio on anything, but he nailed this one so I’ll give props where they’re due.

    It’s common for players to push the limit to get an advantage and hope they don’t get caught. Happens every single game. It didn’t work out for Bradberry this time and he admitted as much. Had he gotten away with it, complainers would be talking about why it wasn’t called.

    The actual problem here is that the quality of officiating is such that it has created significant doubt in people’s minds about the integrity of the game. Until steps are taken to rectify that, we’re going to be right back here after every game from now on.

    The ball is squarely in the league’s court and they need to do something with it.

  36. The refs had been letting that kind of stuff go all game. Then go and call that penalty at a time when it literally seals the game on what was a throw away play. After what happened at the end of the bengals chiefs game this flag doesn’t surprise at that time in the game.

  37. IMO, it’s that sometimes things are called and other times not. Plenty of calls go by with the excuse that “it didnt get to level of x” and “they’re letting them play” etc. Same thing with lineman downfield, offensive pass interference, and many others. It’s not called over and over, then suddenly it is called. Or so it seems.

  38. As a football official myself, I appreciate this excellent summation of the situation. The flag was thrown because the hold rose to the level of being a “material restriction” of the receiver’s ability to make complete his route. It doesn’t matter that it was only a brief pull of his jersey. It only matters that it impeded the receiver’s opportunity to get himself open. It was absolutely the correct call, whether one wants to believe it or not.

  39. vikingjim60 says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:46 pm
    Are people as upset about the non-call on Bradberry from the 1st quarter? Just because they don’t like the call doesn’t mean it was wrong. Game. Over. Move one
    ——————-
    This is the problem. Why not call it in the 1st if you’re going to call it in the 4th? It’s the inconsistency that people are upset with. A ref shouldn’t change the dynamic of the game my picking and choosing when to throw the flag. If it’s a penalty, throw the flag every time or not at all.

  40. What’s hilarious is that people are still thinking that the hold happened with the left hand on JuJus ‘s hip. That is not when the foul took place.

  41. Let’s present it this way: Had holding not been called would there be an equal amount of outrage for him being held, or was it too ticky-tack to matter? Seems to me there’s a little bit too much justification why it was the right call when that’s something the refs “don’t call” on a regular basis, considering there is holding that takes place on every play, as we all know. If that flag isn’t thrown, does social media then blow up because of the non-call? I doubt it very seriously.

  42. Everybody wants to rage on the holding call by Bradbury but no one wants bring up the numerous times the whole right side of the Eagles line was never set when the ball was snapped about 40% of the time. Lane Johnson was rocking backwards all night. The 2nd fumble Bolton picked up was a TD it was clearly a catch but the officials said no and they moved on. So tired of everyone screaming how they were cheated out of the finish they wanted. If anyone cheated you it was Bradbury, you have to have some situational awareness your out on an island in front of everyone and the ref you can’t get get handsy and hope they don’t call it.

  43. Bron is mad at JuJu for not flopping. That’s a vet move he’s perfected and knows it can fool refs at crucial times in a game to take advantage when you can’t just flat out beat them.
    Defender can’t do that at a crucial point in the game like that and hope the ref lets it slide. The defender’s gotta focus on playing it clean to avoid getting the flag for actually doing it… See, it goes both ways. Respect to Bradberry for being man enough to acknowlege that point. That’s a real pro. Actually, all the Eagles have been classy enough to not make the same excuses their fans keep trying to make to mend their broken hearts.

  44. Thank you Florio! Holy crap people. The guy who committed the penalty says HE COMMITTED THE PENALTY. What else do you need to know?

  45. Lebron again sticking his big nose were it don’t belong , it’s funny Lebron bitching about the officiating at the Superbowl while his team is playing a game he couldn’t go to because his knee , ankle , foot hurt proves again he’s the worst teammate ever !

  46. What should have happened is that Drew Pearson should have been called for offensive pass interference for pushing Nate Wright to the ground.

  47. My only gripe is that there were more obvious holding flags that should have been thrown throughout the game that weren’t. With no horse in the race, the frustration is in the timing of finally throwing a flag at that point in the game. When was the last time an entire NFL game had zero holding on linemen? And you’re going to throw a flag on that play?

  48. “Are people as upset about the non-call on Bradberry from the 1st quarter?” So, there shouldn’t have been a flag on Bradberry on that third down, considering holding wasn’t called at any given point earlier throughout the game. Why is that so hard to understand? The refs have impacted the last two fourth quarters of Kansas City’s super bowl wins.

  49. Cry Eagles Cry.

    There is holding and PI on almost every play. Relying on blaming others for your loss is not very productive

  51. One, if the penalty isn’t called, that also affects the outcome of the game as it gives the Eagles a chance to tie or win the game when they get the ball back. You simply can’t use this as the reason because it works both ways.

    Two, the Eagles twice ran out of time at the line of scrimmage. Once was a penalty and the second time was a blown time out. Greg Olsen even pointed out that Nick wanted to save his time outs. And guess what? If he still had that time out, he would have been able to use it which would have meant KC would now have to think about scoring a TD and not a FG and the Eagles would have had around 53 seconds left when they got the ball back.

    The Eagles had plenty of chances to win that game and better execution would have allowed them to do so, easily. But they didn’t execute in some big moments. Eagles fans should be focusing on that instead of crying about a ref not swallowing their whistle.

  52. This game was lost on the two blown defensive plays that resulted in wide open TDs. Bradberry no doubt had that on his mind when he tried to hinder Juju on a similar play. Sure, the call was borderline. But it wasn’t not a hold.

  53. As others may have noted, but without any conspircay theories, it’s the inconsistency that annoys everybody. If it’s a foul, call it no matter when or where. There’s pulling and pushing and tugging and all sorts of stuff that could and should get called all the time, but doesn’t. So, when it IS called in a key situation, if feels wrong.
    I am NOT proposing that you just “let them play” and abandon rules at the end of a game, just make the calls ALL the time. (and yes, that would extend games, but eventually it would be coached out of players.)

  54. Enough with this nonsense, it was a hold, and the correct call. When it comes to football, LeBron is just as much a professional as I am. Too many Philly fans and sports bettors whining, ruining what was a entertaining game between the two best football teams this year.

  55. A foul is a foul…except when they’re not calling it the whole rest of the game. Then don’t choose to finally call it in a game deciding moment unless it’s egregious. If they were calling it all game that way, then cool, call it at the end too. But if you’re letting them play, you can’t suddenly decide to call a ticky-tack foul at the end.

  57. I have no dog in the fight but while it was technically a hold it was a crap call in that moment. They should have picked it up after seeing the ball was uncatchable.

  58. It’s easy. If a player grabs a jersey for any reason, it’s an automatic hold. Period. This shouldn’t be a judgement call. Want to end the holding, call it. Sure it will be messy at the beginning of the season but you eliminate the complaints.

    This game ended the way it ended. Why are certain fouls at certain times not ok to call?

    What’s funny is LeBron literally had a melt down when an obvious call WASN’T made at the end of one of his recent games. If it is a foul, call it. Don’t want fouls, tell the players to play better. It’s pretty easy.

  59. Look, I think we’re all losing sight of what’s really important here: Philadelphia lost and all is right with the world. Watching the collective heads of the Eagles fanbase explode has really been the cherry on top of a great week. Complain about the call all you want Eagles fans, but the truth has to hurt — your defense got exposed as complete frauds in the second half. They gave up multiple wide open touchdowns on plays with a condensed field, and they got beat in the trenches on both sides of the ball in the most important game of the year. They couldn’t even touch a guy who was limping around on one leg. Embarrassing.

  61. As a Fan of the New York GIANTS, I can honestly say that this call was the Greatest call in all of Sports history.

  62. There have been plenty of playoff games where the officials “let ’em play” that turned out worse than this. Remember the Saints DB running into a Rams receiver before the ball arrived and the official studied the audience? At least here there was an admitted infraction. I’d rather have a ticky-tack foul called than a blatant one go uncalled.

  63. Love how this guy gives his opinion and says “should” be mad at this guy.
    No we should be mad at the refs who didn’t call the flag the entire game on either team when hold much worse than that. The fact that you write the “should” and think what the refs did all game before throwing that flag is acceptable shows you didn’t play football and don’t understand your job either with the should.
    The chiefs committed a hold on offense on that drive, then we “should” be upset with the refs for blowing that call…..

  64. Chiefs fans get questionable calls in two straight games to help them win and tell people to move on, laughable.

  65. A few things:

    It’s ridiculous to believe that we should have players adhering to a set of rules for 58 minutes, and then for the final 2 minutes guys have to play some different game against guys who don’t have any rules. Even NFL players themselves have openly argued against that. We all want consistency. What is a penalty in Q1 is a penalty after the 2-minute warning in Q4.

    It’s ridiculous to whine about a catchable ball or not. As pointed out here, that’s not applicable to what was called, so moot point. But even if it was a point, are we suggesting that Patrick Mahomes totally sucks at hitting his spot on a very short field with a timing route? Yeah. Sure. That’s totally believable.

    It’s ridiculous to always whine about rigged games just because you don’t like the outcome. Rigged games can’t be subtle and leave to chance an unwanted outcome in a close game between two powerful teams. Nor could the NFL wait until the very end of the game in hopes of having that opportunity to put their thumb on the scale. Signs would be all game long, as with what has happened with rigged basketball games.

  66. Its not just about the weak holding call, its also how they ended the Cheifs/Bengals game – weak call.

    There is a trend in behavior – Make sure Mahomes has the ball last.

    I think when Brady didn’t follow the script in 2018 the NFL took matters into their own hands – ensure Mahomes gets the ball last.

  67. As far as I can tell, this article could have been called “LeBron Complains About Holding Call,” because as far as I’ve heard/seen, not a single Eagle has complained about it. Have fans? Yes. It’s what fans do, it’s expected, and it’s no big deal.

  68. The Eagles defense lost that game, but it wasn’t because of the hold. Eagles fans should look for reasons not excuses.

  69. It’s more about how the game was being called. This was not a flag happy game, they were letting the players play. To decide to call this penalty at this time in the game was just unusual. Like in basketball usually they just let the players play, especially for as small of an infraction as this one. A ball that would not have been caught anyway.

  70. Holding is holding. We complain when we see it and it isn’t called. Why are we complaining that it was?
    ========================================================================================
    Its because of the consistency, or rather, “inconsistency” of the calls. There is no doubt in my mind that if the roles were reversed, and the Chiefs were on defense, that flag doesnt come out. When a penalty flag is essentially a “game ender” like that one, it becomes a monster call. I am completely fine with the call, it was a hold, by letter of the law it should be flagged. But we have seen games, including Super Bowls where worse wasnt called. Not a SB, but who remembers that Panthers/Patriots game (might have been the “ice up son” game?) when Kuechly mauled Gronkowski in the end zone. It was an egregious no call. If it isnt a penalty, DONT call it. If it is a penalty, call it. Just make sure it is the same. Dont call it one week and then skip it the next. Dont skip it on 2nd down in the first quarter and then call it on 3rd down in the 4th. The officials have a very wide latitude to call things or ignore things, but that also affords them the ability to sway a game. Could be for financial gain (for themselves or some one they know). Could be because the league dictated that the game was going to be won by a certain team if possible. Could simply be because the official just has an ax to grind with one of the coaches or players on a team. But that is the power that has been given to them, and fans want to watch a game that feels like it was fair. And every single fan has watched games and thought, “man the officials just dont want (team) to win tonight”. Some of that is sour grapes. But when you watch a game where the outcome is irrelevant to you, there is no sour grapes involved. Its just a game and you are just a spectator, and you feel like the officiating is heavily favoring one team, it really leaves a sour taste in your mouth. Now if you start to factor in that the Chiefs (Mahomes specifically) seem to be getting a major assist repeatedly, that is hard for fans to stomach. The Chiefs got multiple attempts at a crucial third down against the Bengals, as if the league mandated that they were going to win that game. And then a ticky tack foul is called in a “game sealing” moment, coincidence? Not likely.

  71. remizak says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:45 pm

    So what the refs did here was to essentially change the operating rules for this game after 58+ minutes of play.

    ===

    Nope. The operating rules never change. The players just make wagers based on their own willingness to accept risk.

    Any player knows that at any time, a penalty can be called. Some avoid committing infractions, and some think they can tell what will be overlooked and take chances.

    The only guarantee in the game is in the rule book, and anything else besides that is putting oneself and one’s team at risk. A player who takes that risk has only themselves to blame.

  72. First, LeBron you don’t have a professional opinion. You’re a professional basketball player not a professional football player. You can have an opinion as a professional of another sport but not a professional opinion about football.
    Next, why do so many people just assume the Eagles would’ve marched down the field and scored? Maybe they would, maybe they would go 4 and out. To assume the Eagles would automatically score is illogical.
    Finally, the way the Philly D was outschemed is why they lost,not because some ref called holding on a play where the DB admitted to holding.

  73. “Some have said the ball wasn’t catchable. But the infraction wasn’t pass interference. Bradberry held Smith-Schuster, before the pass was thrown. Even if quarterback Patrick Mahomes had thrown it into the front row or to another receiver or hadn’t thrown it at all, it still would have been a foul.”

    All of which is true, which is why it should have flown as soon as the hold happened if this was the reasoning by the refs.

    But. It. Didn’t.

    It came out after Mahomes overthrew an open Smith-Schuster in the end zone. Which actually suggests pass interference rather than holding. And as you clearly state, it wasn’t pass interference because there was no contact by Bradberry after Mahomes released the ball.
    The problem with this call isn’t that it was made, but when it was made. And that’s why there’s there’s the controversy and why the accusations of the outcome being rigged has been harder to dismiss.

  74. rolltidesaban says:
    February 14, 2023 at 2:17 pm

    Chiefs fans get questionable calls in two straight games to help them win and tell people to move on, laughable.

    ===

    And their opponents got multiple iffy calls that kept them both in the games. And both opponents had open pathways to winning that they couldn’t pull off. That’s sports.

  75. Complaints from the no-class Eagle fans. Fact is it was holding. If it goes uncalled and KC loses the game, the same complaints would exist but from a “they should’ve called it” perspective. Don’t like it? Get rid of the rule. But it was holding.

    And FYI LeBron, you don’t have a Professional opinion in football cuz you ain’t in the NFL.

  76. As a fan not of either team. They should of let this one play out. It’s ridiculous they throw flags at crucial times.

  77. Is anyone complaining about the 65-yard punt return that Philly allowed that the kicker kicked smacked to the middle the field? Smh. That Philly defense was awful second half. Weren’t gonna win anyways. Stop whining.

  78. Tom G says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:43 pm
    This article is BS. By and large the Philly players, coaches and fans have all refrained from blaming the loss on that call. We all think the call stunk, but we all acknowledge that this was not the primary reason for the loss. None of us want to be equated with the whining fanbases of some other not-to-be-named west coast franchises.

    —————

    It’s not the main reason they lost, or the only reason they lost. But their chances to win went from 20% to basically 0% with that call. It had as big of an impact on win probability as the scoop and score fumble did.

  79. Regardless, in Super Bowl XLVIII, the officials failed to do their jobs…

    —————-

    What does Super Bowl 48 (Seahawks/Broncos) have to do with your point?

  80. My complaint is lack of consistency. The refs pretty much let them play all night, which I prefer. There is no way that type of holding or illegal contact didn’t happen on any other play throughout the game. But they were letting aggressive play go. I like that in the big game. But you have to be consistent and letting the guys play all night and then calling this is not consistent. Also, couldn’t Mahomes have been called for intentional grounding? He was clearly under pressure and threw it up to avoid a sack with no one in the area.

  81. techsalesguy says:
    February 14, 2023 at 2:23 pm
    Its not just about the weak holding call, its also how they ended the Cheifs/Bengals game – weak call.

    There is a trend in behavior – Make sure Mahomes has the ball last.

    I think when Brady didn’t follow the script in 2018 the NFL took matters into their own hands – ensure Mahomes gets the ball last.

    —————

    That’s the way it seems, but it’s not true. Just bad officiating.

    The call in the Chiefs-Bengals game was a shame, but I think the ref kind of had to call it. I kind of wish he didn’t but it was pretty blatant.

  82. That holding call was made by Roger Goodell from upstairs, specifically to cheat the Patriots.

  83. rolltidesaban says:
    February 14, 2023 at 2:17 pm
    Chiefs fans get questionable calls in two straight games to help them win and tell people to move on, laughable.

    This after being handed the #1 seed when in reality, they were at best the #2 seed after the Bills/Bengals game never resumed. Mahomes is the new Brady and we’re going to see this crap for many years to come

  84. It’s not the call being made it’s the lack of consistency in the calls. Far worse defensive holds weren’t called that game you can’t change how you’re calling the game in the last minute.
    It’s like the strike zone in baseball. It doesn’t matter how big or small the strike zone is, it has to be consistent. This was the equivalent of an ump deciding to give the outside strike in the bottom of the 9th after not giving it all game.

  85. Not saying they’re rigged, but am saying that’s not how anyone but the referees and Chiefs fans wanted to see happen there. Same with last year’s SB. Less than 2 minutes left and a hold gets called that most people don’t think is a hold, that wasn’t called the entire game. Results are obviously a culmination of 60 minutes worth of plays and a lot of calls, but man that’s 2 in a row that were highlighted by flag happy officials.

  86. ameshodges says:
    February 14, 2023 at 1:34 pm

    The games are all rigged. The refs never once called a holding penalty on the Chiefs that entire super bowl. On a third down play with minutes remaining, they have to maintain consistency. Just look at how the Bengals were robbed last super bowl and in this latest championship game.
    __________________

    Then why give Goddard that catch? Why not call the obvious 3 other holds on Philly early in the game? Did they rig wide open KC receivers, punt returns, Hurts fumble? Why didn’t they rig Cincy going to SB last year? You all sound silly!

  87. Yes it was the Superbowl – yes it was the 4th quarter = but doesnt anybody remember the NON – PI call when the Saints got eliminated by the Rams in the division final a few years back. That was more agregious and cost the team a Superbowl appearance. This was a penalty albeit one that only gets called with less frequencies than other muggings – but it WAS a penalty. Get over it

  88. The Eagles lost because the Chiefs gained more than 350 all-purpose yards in the second half and were the first team in Super Bowl history to score on all of their second half possessions. The Eagles defense couldn’t stop them.

  89. The Jalen Hurts fumble recovered for a touchdown should be viewed as the biggest reason why that Eagles team isn’t hoisting the trophy. You have 60 minutes to play better than the other team. Without that fumble, KC would not have been in position to win. But, it happened. And the Eagles lost.

  90. If I was an equipment guy for a team I would ensure that all DBs and LBs wore gloves the same color as the opposing team’s jerseys.

  91. It’s not the penalty that people are complaining about. It’s really the consistency or lack of consistency that frustrated viewers, including biased and neutral fans.

  92. For those who still don’t get it, the guy who stars in State Farm commercials just so happened to win a ring and MVP in State Farm Stadium. We all know that was planned.

  93. When both Skip Bayless and Colin Cowherd agree that the penalty shouldn’t have happened you know you have a problem lol as those guys HATE the Eagles especially Bayless.

  94. Also, Mahomes saw that hold and ultimately threw the ball away. It wasn’t a ‘bad pass’, he didn’t want to hold it any longer knowing his receiver was held.

  95. Equivalent of speeding on the way to the hospital and having the cop writes you the ticket anyway. At that point in the game, you shouldn’t make a call that wasn’t being made earlier.

  96. Called penalties change the game, non-calls change the game. It’s a tough break. I just wish folks would just spit it out and say that they think it’s because Mahomes is the anoninted golden boy.

  98. 70+ called passing plays…0 offensive holding calls…0 dpi / holding calls…except 1 (on 3rd & long in the red zone w/under 3 minutes left in the game). How many NFL games fit all these parameters? Consistency is the issue, not whether it was a penalty by the letter of the law.

  99. I’m sure I’m forgetting even more but the last 2 superbowls and the last AFC championship was decided by referees calls (or lack of) – that’s a problem.

  100. I’m too busy enjoying the Eagles’ loss to worry about the fans complaining. Cry, Eagles, cry!!!! Good times!!

  101. “Did they rig wide open KC receivers, punt returns, Hurts fumble?” Can you not see the forest for the trees? The Chiefs got an extra down against the Bengals in the AFC championship, they were given multiple holds and pass interference penalties in the fourth quarter against the Niners, and the ref’s son placed a bet on this latest AFC title game. Figure it out.

  102. The problem I have with the call was the inconsistency in officiating. Defenders get away with that about 80% of the time these days, and nobody bats an eye. So why flag it now when the game is on the line? Let’em play, especially if that’s the standard that’s been set. The officiating has degraded to a horrendously incompetent level in the NFL in recent years. Take delay of game penalties (please!) for example – virtually every game I watch, the play clock expires at least once and the officials miss it and allow the play to happen. This should NEVER happen! And when it does, it should be challengeable as it’s easily verified. Does the NFL fix this? No. Apparently the play clock is just a suggestion for when the ball should be snapped. Ridiculous.

  103. This guy nailed it.

    “Some have said the ball wasn’t catchable. But the infraction wasn’t pass interference. Bradberry held Smith-Schuster, before the pass was thrown. Even if quarterback Patrick Mahomes had thrown it into the front row or to another receiver or hadn’t thrown it at all, it still would have been a foul.”

    All of which is true, which is why it should have flown as soon as the hold happened if this was the reasoning by the refs.

    But. It. Didn’t.

    It came out after Mahomes overthrew an open Smith-Schuster in the end zone. Which actually suggests pass interference rather than holding. And as you clearly state, it wasn’t pass interference because there was no contact by Bradberry after Mahomes released the ball.
    The problem with this call isn’t that it was made, but when it was made. And that’s why there’s there’s the controversy and why the accusations of the outcome being rigged has been harder to dismiss.

  104. For this to be a penalty the NFL should have to make any contact initiated by a defensive or offensive player a penalty. That would stop the offensive players from running into the defense and getting these ticky tack fouls. Not sure why it’s acceptable for an offensive player to initiate contact by running through the defender.

  105. 2 points here:

    1. DB’s should cover without putting their hands on receivers, if you need to grab then expect a flag.

    2. So rich for Lebron to say his hand didn’t impede him. Tatum’s hand didn’t impede you either but you cried about the non call for weeks.

  106. The league doesn’t actually fix games, but I do believe they try to nudge things in the direction of the storylines they want. It’s the storyline that makes the money, not the win or loss. It looks more and more like the want Mahomes as the new Golden Child now that Brady is gone and they wanted Andy and Mahomes to both have multiple Super Bowl wins before this game even started. It’s the preffered storyline as opposed to those two losing again and the grease the poles crowd wins. That’s how it’s fake. It’s similar to how star pitchers get a bigger strike zone. Look for more of this to surround the newly crowned Golden Child of the NFL.

  107. You call that a “hold”? No, it was a touch that looked like a hold, but Juju was not held up by any means.

  108. In my post there was a mistake made. I said “bottom line is that it wasn’t.” As in Wasn’t called. This is to correct it that it should have said “Bottom line is that it was”.

  109. It’s ridiculous to believe that we should have players adhering to a set of rules for 58 minutes, and then for the final 2 minutes guys have to play some different game against guys who don’t have any rules. Even NFL players themselves have openly argued against that. We all want consistency. What is a penalty in Q1 is a penalty after the 2-minute warning in Q4.

    —–

    Right…and they WEREN’T calling the game that way the first 58 minutes!

    And I’m not an Eagles fan so I’m not butthurt over the result…just a disappointed fan of the game that watched a it be decided by a weak call that didn’t impact the result of the play instead of having the teams decide it on the field.

  110. I’m a Philly fan and I didn’t like the call, but it’s hard to argue that it was wrong. And if the call wasn’t made, wouldn’t KC fans have a similar argument, that the refs missed a call that would have ended the game?

    The reality is that Philly lost because of the Hurts turnover that resulted in 7 points. Philly lost because they couldn’t stop Mahomes or Kelce.

  111. Weird how in the 3 playoffs games the Chiefs only got 10 total penalties and no holding calls against the Chiefs OL.
    Also the last 2 Chief games both games were won on a penalty … what are the odds of that happening.
    Why no penalty on the helmet to helmet hit to DeVante at the start of the game?
    Is there a fine coming?
    Chiefs got ZERO penalties in the second half … I can understand why fans are upset. This could have gone down as one of the best SB ever but instead this game will be remember as the penalty that ruined the SB.

  112. Hello Chiefs fans… I’m a lifetime Patriots fan and I’d just like to welcome you to your new existence. Your team is now the most hated team in America. Sorry it’s true. So on every social media site people are going to post terrible things about your team. They are going to love your every mistake, and celebrate your failures. They will say you cheat, that the NFL and Refs Favour you. They might even go so far as to makeup and drag out controversies about your team, then present no evidence and still take your picks and suspend your players. You must choose: will you defend your wall or choose to ignore it all. It will never go away understand this much, until someone else comes along and is more successful.

  113. annapterp says:
    February 14, 2023 at 3:03 pm
    THE PLAYER ADMITTED IT WAS A HOLD. Nothing to see here, move along.

    ————

    He’s a free agent taking the high road.

  114. Completely blew the end of the game. Turning what might have been a top 5 SB into one that will be forever marred by a BS call that had NO effect on the ability to catch the massively overthrown ball. as others have stated, I just want consistency. Either call everything or nothing. When it’s somewhere in between — that’s when it starts to look like the game has been fixed. I had no horse in the race so couldn’t have cared less who won. But we (except for chiefs fans) were robbed on an exciting ending. When my wife who barely watches football turns to me and asks whether the game was rigged, you know you have a problem.

  115. He barely touched him. It didnt impede the receiver. It was a crap call. Ticky tack at best. The refs obviously feel like they dont get enough tv time, Or worse, the fix was in.

  116. It seems people don’t think a game is worth watching unless it’s decided in final two minutes, so let’s change the Superbowl to just two, 2-minute drills, one for each team.

    Oh, the excitement!

  117. To those pointing out that the Chiefs got fewer penalties called…….That is the way it works. In fact, if most games had equal numbers of penalties called on both teams, that would be a sign that the games were rigged. The simple fact is that some teams commit more fouls than others. And typically, but not always, the better teams commit fewer fouls.

  118. Yes, the ref should have called the hold.

    The problem is consistency. The refs let Bradberry get away with something identical earlier in the game. So Bradberry thinks they are “letting them play.” I won’t get into the discussion about how the officials let the Eagles get away with numerous infractions in the game. The point is the refs set a tone and the players adjust. If the refs start down a path, they can’t deviate mid-game.

