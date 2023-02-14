Could Raiders just keep Derek Carr? Yes, but they most likely won’t

Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2023, 11:52 AM EST
2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Getty Images

With the Raiders and Derek Carr careening toward a parting of the ways, an experienced agent reached out with a theory.

What if the Raiders simply keep Carr, allow the $40.4 million in guarantees to vest, and either trade him or cut him later?

If Carr wants to play this year — and if he wants to properly prepare to play — he’d likely waive his no-trade clause. Otherwise, he ends up being put on ice by the Raiders until he agrees to a deal.

And if they end up cutting him later, the offset language in Carr’s contract would possibly wipe out the full obligation, with Carr having $32.9 million due in 2023 and the remaining $7.5 million guaranteed for 2024.

If someone would trade for Carr’s contract, they’d pay him that much on the open market, and the Raiders quite possibly would be off the hook.

One source with knowledge of the dynamics says that won’t happen, even if it potentially makes sense. The biggest reason for it not happening is that they haven’t leaked the possibility of doing it to those who would then tweet it, allowing other media and fans to get comfortable with the possibility.

As it stands, not cutting Carr today would be an unexpected curveball, one that would create potential P.R. problems for the team.

That said, the powers-that-be in Las Vegas come from the Belichick school of “never say anything.” This commitment to keeping things completely quiet becomes a problem in situations like this, if the team is thinking about doing something that would seem surprising at one level, borderline dysfunctional at another.

Bottom line? Expect Carr to be cut today. If they were doing anything else, the Raiders already would have gotten us ready for the possibility.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Could Raiders just keep Derek Carr? Yes, but they most likely won’t

  1. I wondered about the “what if” should the Raiders not cut Carr. I don’t see them doing it because it is a major commitment in dollars, plain and simple. Plus, it’s no great secret the Raiders suffer from cash flow issues. If they did keep him, and know he is their best option, talk about stepping carefully around the caca on the practice field and inside the Raiders building.

  2. The Raiders paid Carr 135 million. They set him up for life. They owe him nothing.
    Carr is generally beloved by Raider Nation. No question that he is a good guy.
    If I were the Raiders I would pay him. With Brady off the market, there does not seem to be a plan B.
    Draft a QB, let Carr start then trade him before the trade deadline
    He can also sit on the bench and cry.

  3. Mark Davis cant possibly be as dumb as he looks, can he? The way theyve toyed with Carr, Davis should be ashamed

  4. Someone will trade for him. There is no way Carr will sit and just take the money. Eventually he’ll accept a trade somewhere with a new contract. It’s just whether the Raiders are willing to take the risk. Is it worth it, or is it time to move on?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.