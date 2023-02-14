Dalvin Cook had shoulder surgery

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be in recovery mode to kick off the offseason.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Cook had shoulder surgery on Tuesday. Cook has a history of shoulder issues dating back to college and the report indicates that this operation is dealing with an injury he initially suffered in 2019. Cook also appeared on injury reports due to his shoulder in 2021 and 2022.

The shoulder did not keep Cook from appearing in every game for the Vikings in 2022. He ran 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season. It was his fourth-straight year with at least 1,100 rushing yards. His 15.5 rushing attempts per game were the lowest of that span and he added 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.

Cook is signed through 2025 and is set to make a base salary of $10.4 million with a cap hit of just over $14.1 million in 2023.

8 responses to “Dalvin Cook had shoulder surgery

  2. Darn, there goes our chance to trade Cook. At this stage of his career, I think Mattison is a better back, with far fewer miles on his body.

  5. Pretty impressive that he played through that injury this year. It was a fun offensive year. No one was gonna trade for him at that cap hit anyhow, and if anything with the shoulder surgery making him less attractive in free agency, it might increase the chance he returns with a renegotiated contract. And I disagree with Mattison being better as he isn’t as quick, isn’t as good as a receiver out of the backfield, and consistently fails to read the field/openings as well as Cook (he is younger though).

  7. philmccracken says:
    February 14, 2023 at 12:11 pm
    Get well soon Delicate Dalvin!
    <
    You must've missed the part where he played EVERY SINGLE GAME this year while racking up nearly 1,500 yards and 10 tds.

