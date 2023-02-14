Derek Carr hits free agency a month early; where will he go?

Posted by Mike Florio on February 14, 2023, 5:33 PM EST
Quarterback Derek Carr has gotten a one-month had start on free agency. It’s a great position to be in, allowing him to talk to other teams, to visit other teams, and eventually to sign with other teams before any of the looming free agents are available.

So where will he go? After he was benched in December, we painted with the broadest possible brush regarding his possible destinations. Now, sports books have listed odds on Carr’s next team.

Earlier today, PointsBet updated their board. The Panthers are the favorites at +140, with the Saints (a team Carr visited last week) at +150.

Next are the Jets at +275, with the Buccaneers at +800, the Commanders at +1400, the Patriots at +1400, the Titans at +1800, the Colts at +2000, the Falcons at +2000, the Packers at +2000, and the Texans at +4000.

The Commanders won’t do it, based on coach Ron Rivera’s on-the-record comments from last week. The Patriots seem to be not an option, given that McDaniels didn’t do well ;ast season in Patriot Way West. And the Colts seem to be off the “veteran quarterback” wagon.

The Jets become intriguing, now that former Raiders quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Todd Downing is the passing-game coordinator in New York.

For the Panthers to be the favorite, the sports books must know something. And given the team’s struggles when it comes to finding a great quarterback, why not roll the dice on someone who has been good enough?

Generally, it’s hard to make a case for the long shots. Which is probably why they’re long shots.

  4. Well. How much cap space do the Panthers have and if it’s a lot, there is your answer.

  5. Packers should just get all the draft picks they can for Rodgers and Love, get Carr and draft a future QB in the next couple of years.

  6. Ravens. Everyone knows Lamar is not staying there. And not sure if they really want him too any way?

  7. My guess is the Saints get him, Packers trade Rodgers to the Jets…Panthers sign Winston then draft Anthony Richardson, Stroud is a Colt via trade up, Young is a Texan via trade. I see the Commanders signing Trubisky if he’s cut to backup Howell

  8. Carr will wear black but not silver anymore..Saints GOLD feels right and they have a better than average defense…and a much better front office…who dat!!

  10. The warlord of this website, for which I love, has consistently said Derek Carr is a fraud. A fake. Said so on camera. Do I agree? Yes, 100%. Frankly I dont trust Jesus freaks. They’re delusional and don’t live in reality. Derek has a very calculated public persona. As does his brother. I think Premier Florio should remind NFL teams about this. On top of all that Derek is a below average quarterback. So regarding where Derek Carr goes? Buyer beware.

  12. 80 fumbles, 30 fumbles lost, 6 rushing touchdowns, 217 touchdown passes, four 4000 yard seasons, and only one of those were well over 4000. Yeah, franchise QB, hmmm!

  14. Everyone is missing the obvious. Its the perfect offense for him, perfect coach, they have the pieces in place, and he gets to head back home. Even gets his old play by play radio guy that for whatever reason was fired by Davis for the awful Brent Musburger. DC4 will be playing back in California as a 49er. What would be sweeter for DC then to win a superbowl in Vegas as a 49er ? It all fits, Purdy isnt going to be 100% maybe ever, its a tough injury. Lance could very well end up in Tennessee.

    Hes never played well at Metlife, and Downing isnt exactly some offensive mastermind, Colts new offense doesnt fit his skillset, Saints are $50M over the cap, Panthers need better weapons. Shanahan needs a QB like Carr and Carr needs a coach like Shanahan

    So no more RAAAIIIIDDDEEERRRSSSS, now its all bang bang niner gang !

  15. As a Buc’s fan, I hope he goes to New Orleans, and they have 3 quarterbacks this year.

    Carr at about 34 million per year.
    Winston at 12.8 million per year.
    Hill at 10 million per year.

  16. San Francisco. What a shock that would be, but he stays healthy and he is a consistent 12 to 20 ranked QB. Great defense, solid skill position players on offense. Might work if they have the cap space.

