Eric Bieniemy: I knew Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was bad and I knew he wouldn’t leave the game

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes aggravated his sprained ankle during Super Bowl LVII, but offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy never thought there was any chance Mahomes was leaving the game.

Bieniemy said afterward that he could tell Mahomes was hurting but also knew Mahomes wouldn’t leave the Super Bowl unless he had to be carried off.

“I knew it was pretty bad when he got up limping,” Bieniemy said. “But I knew it wasn’t going to be bad enough where he pulled himself off the field. That’s just Pat. That’s who he is since Day One. He is as competitive as they come and he’s not going to ever pull himself out of a situation with his team, through the good and the bad. At the time, I really wasn’t concerned. I knew that he would just find a way to walk it off. If we were to pull him off, I would have had to fight him, and he would’ve probably fought me. It wasn’t even worth entertaining, what was taking place. What a great person. What a great performance. I just wish everybody could have his mindset and determination.”

Mahomes is a competitor like few others in the NFL, and he showed that once again on Super Bowl Sunday.

24 responses to “Eric Bieniemy: I knew Patrick Mahomes’ ankle was bad and I knew he wouldn’t leave the game

  1. He saw all this happening while waiting in line to get a hot dog and nobody in the chiefs sideline even noticed he was gone.

  2. His ankle was fine. I like Mahomes but he is becoming a drama queen when it comes to injuries not a superman.

  8. Pain? I once saw Big Ben throw a deep ball in Heinz Feild, chew his left foot off at the ankle, and still run fast enough to catch his own perfect spiral pass in the end zone. Really! Just ask him.

  10. I was on the “Bieniemy deserves to be a HC” wagon, but after hearing all the Chiefs’ playmakers and producers talk about Andy’s genius, I’m off it.

    Now I’d like to see him land on another team as OC to prove he can reproduce a semblance of creativity and success from what he learned in KC. Eagles could be interesting assuming their OC goes to Indy

  11. Eb is dumb for making this statement. Now the Chiefs, and possibly the NFL, can be sued in the future by Mahomes if/when he suffers any pain or ill effects from the ankle injury. Mahomes’ attorneys can cite this public statement by EB and can argue that KC did know that Mahomes’ ankle was injured and allowed him to continue to play. I’m 100% sure that KC Chiefs attorneys did not force Mahomes to sign a waiver so now KC has future legal liability and risk thanks to EB. THIS is why EB will never get a HC job in the NFL.

  12. He also knew the NFL heavily favored having Mahomes win this game, so he was aware a bogus flag could be thrown at any point to ensure the desired outcome. No need to take a chance on OT when they can throw a flag on a play that they’ve been passing on all year.

  13. So if he fights through an injury and plays, he’s a drama queen and if he had been ruled out, he would have been called soft for not toughing it out. Oh, and there’s always the conspiracy theories about this mystical “fix” that’s in for the Chiefs.

    You people need therapy.

  15. 4032nd time I have heard about this ankle that didn’t affect this players gameplay.

    What about all the other players that were playing with minor dings? No one is 100% healthy this time of the season.

  16. Mythologizing usually takes some time before it happens to this extent…
    If Patrick Mahomes was able to play like he did the past couple of games, his ankle wasn’t that bad or he took a whole bunch of painkillers. And quite honestly either scenario isn’t good for league and its players, unless you want even more broken bodies at an earlier and earlier age.
    Either way, gritty performance but it doesn’t make him superhuman.

  17. Is his contract fully guaranteed for injury? If not, he obviously wasn’t making the smart business decision like Lamar Jackson.

  18. A bad ankle is when all the ligaments are damaged or it’s broken and you can’t put any weight on it at all. If treatment can get you back on the field in a week and then a 2 week break makes it looks like it’s nearly healed, it ain’t that bad.

    There’s no question that Mahomes is tough and played through some pain, but the injury was pretty minor if he can rip the longest run of the game in the 4th quarter to win it.

    Mahomes has been pretty fortunate on both his Super Bowl runs that the injuries he sustained didn’t end his season. The kneecap thing was weird and could have been much worse in 2019.

    He also could have beat Brady at least once if not for a few plays and maybe had a shot the second time if the OL was healthy.

    That’s the way the NFL goes.

    Mahomes ending up with 2 Super Bowls after this great run seems more than fair.

    We will see if it can continue next year. No back to back winners since the Patriots in 03-04

  19. What’s with the “refused medical treatment” campaign and Mahomes? Does he really think we’re gonna buy that hooey?

  20. Dude is nearing having played an extra season worth of post-season games and the only injuries he’s really had is his ankle twice very late in the season, a concussion and a dislocated kneecap (which he argued to continue playing). I don’t even think the concussion made him miss a game, dude is tough. I get people being tired of seeing KC go deep into the postseason and dominate the AFC like he does, KC has been there too. The kid is extremely talented, likeable and tough though, quit kidding yourselves.

  21. I might be naive but I thought Mahomes was a warrior. Everyone saw the replays and he definitely sprained his ankle. His competitiveness and will to win was impressive.

  23. The people complaining that it is rigged or some other conspiracy theory, just go away. It sounds like you do not like nor appreciate football, so why spend any time on it? Mahomes has proven to be an incredible talent, and a stand up guy. All the hate he gets simply shows people have no idea about him, and it really says more about them than it does about Mahomes. Great Super Bowl!

  24. I just finished reading a long piece on Joe Montana on a competitor’s website. I was in my late 20’s when Montana was emerging, and have seen Unitas play in his prime as a kid. Montana took shots, then all legal, that would practically get players today arrested. Watch the 1986 Division playoffs and the hit he takes on the interception by LT, and the 1990 NFC Championship, where the hit he takes knocked him out of play for a full year. Both legal. And he played with broken ribs and other injuries on other occasions. What Mahomes did was great, but it simply doesn’t compare to what one of the two men who went 4-0 in Super Bowls did for absorbing punishment and coming back.

