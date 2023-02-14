Giants re-sign Jack Anderson

Getty Images

Offensive lineman Jack Anderson has re-signed with the Giants, the team announced Tuesday.

Anderson was set to become an exclusive rights free agent.

Anderson is the second exclusive rights free agent to re-sign with the Giants this week. Tight end Lawrence Cager re-signed Monday.

Anderson, 24, entered the league as a seventh-round selection of the Bills in 2021. He re-signed with the Bills’ practice squad in 2021 after the team cut him out of the preseason, but he stayed there only a couple of weeks.

He signed with the Eagles after the Bills waived him, and he played in two games with one start in 2021, finishing the season on injured reserve.

The Eagles cut Anderson at the end of the preseason this summer, and the Giants claimed him. Anderson played 12 games with two starts in 2022, seeing 147 offensive snaps.

Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and guard Wyatt Davis are the Giants’ other players scheduled to become exclusive rights free agents.