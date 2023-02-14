Jalen Hurts: Today is not the day to talk about contract

February 14, 2023
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts closed out his third season with a terrific performance in Super Bowl LVII, but it wasn’t enough to keep his team from losing 38-35 to the Chiefs.

On Tuesday, Hurts said that figuring out a way to pull out that final victory is the main thing on his mind as he heads into the offseason. Hurts acknowledged that there is going to be a point in the near future when his contract is also on the radar.

Hurts is eligible for a contract extension this offseason and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie sounds like he is ready to work something out, but Hurts said that now is not the moment to have that conversation.

“I think the thing that I’m most focused on is winning,” Hurts said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “The only thing I care about is winning and ultimately winning championships. There will be a day when that conversation can be had, but today isn’t that day.”

It probably won’t be too long before those discussions will be underway because Hurts’ final argument for why he should be in Philly for a long time was a good one.

11 responses to "Jalen Hurts: Today is not the day to talk about contract

  1. Smart young man. I hope that his should heals well. He makes it harder to hate the Iggles.

  3. After the Damar Hamlin scare, the NFL really needed a show to put on for the world at the Super Bowl. The Chiefs and Eagles delivered in spades. Nobody has any reason to hang their head low after this game. Both teams had great seasons and both are elite. Eagles are in good hands with Hurts at QB.

  6. No contract extension until you abandon being a running back and concentrate all of your energy on being a QB. Your problem is you are now past the shelf life or a running back in a QB costume. You are now more likely than ever to have a leg injury and your career is worthless. 15 rushes in the biggest game of your career is not a QB performance – it is a running back performance.

  8. Hurts can say whatever he wants to the media but if his team has any kind of Brain they have already politely let the Eagles know he won’t be playing another snap without a long term deal.

    Beyond that I’m assuming the Eagles will want lock him up before Burrow and Herbert blow up the market. It will be interesting to see which QB signs a new deal first.

  9. I respect the heck out of Hurts for the way he plays and handles himself in front of the media. Philly should keep him around for a long time to come. Good luck to both Jalen and Philly fans.

  10. I don’t understand the infatuation with Hurts , when the Chiefs finally got a little pressure on him in the second half he didn’t do much .. that scoring drive was aided by a blown coverage for a big gain that’s it … but pay him more than Dak and longer 😀

  11. Carroll Prescott says:
    February 14, 2023 at 3:29 pm
    No contract extension until you abandon being a running back and concentrate all of your energy on being a QB. Your problem is you are now past the shelf life or a running back in a QB costume. You are now more likely than ever to have a leg injury and your career is worthless. 15 rushes in the biggest game of your career is not a QB performance – it is a running back performance

    ———————————————————————————————-
    What about the 300 passing yards?
    Oh right…that doesn’t fall into your “RB in a QB costume” narrative. Like his 3700 passing yards and 22 passing TDs this season

