Jeff Saturday: It was an absolute blessing to be the Colts interim coach and I look fondly upon it

Getty Images

The Colts elected to hire Shane Steichen as their head coach, which means it’s the end of the line for interim coach Jeff Saturday.

The former center posted a video to social media on Tuesday thanking the Colts for the opportunity and wishing Steichen success.

“I’m so grateful for the last eight weeks of the season and the opportunity to represent you guys,” Saturday said. “I appreciate the coaches for all your time, energy, and effort. All of the players laying it out there each and every week, I can’t tell you how much I respect and appreciate what each and every player — not only for the Colts but the NFL — do and what they put on the line each and every week.

“It was an absolute blessing. I look fondly upon it. Wish we would’ve done better. But ultimately, that is where it is.”

Saturday added that he’s still a Colts fan and will pull for the organization, and laughingly referenced the petition that thousands of signed urging team owner Jim Irsay not to hire him.

“Looking forward to hoisting some Lombardi trophies and excited for your opportunity. So, for everybody out there — including however many thousand who signed a petition, which may have included my wife and son, not exactly sure,” Saturday said with a laugh. “But in all honesty, I’m so grateful for Colts nation and who you are. To represent the horseshoe, it meant the world to me.

“And, again, coach Steichen best of luck to you and your family in Indianapolis. It is an incredible town — best fans in the world, man. You’re going to get great support and look forward to watching your success and the rest of the men in that locker room, the coaching staff that you have with you. So, to all Colts nation, appreciate you guys, love you guys, and see you soon.”

Indianapolis went 1-7 in the last eight games of the season with Saturday.