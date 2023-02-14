JuJu Smith-Schuster: I don’t know what the Giants were doing with Kadarius Toney

Posted by Michael David Smith on February 14, 2023, 2:49 PM EST
NFL: FEB 12 Super Bowl LVII - Eagles vs Chiefs
Getty Images

The Giants selected wide receiver Kadarius Toney in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, but he didn’t do much as a rookie and he was doing even less in his second season, when he was traded to the Chiefs. His performance in Kansas City suggests that he was not the problem in New York.

Toney became a solid contributor to the Chiefs during the regular season, and in Super Bowl LVII he had both a touchdown catch and a Super Bowl-record 65-yard punt return. Fellow Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said there’s no doubt to those who see him work in Kansas City that Toney is a special player.

“I don’t know what the Giants were doing with KT, but he’s a dog,” Smith-Schuster said. “Brett Veach and Andy Reid know how to pick and choose who to go get and who will fit in with this team. The hard part with him is trying to block for him, he’s like a rubber band. He just jukes so many times that it’s hard to block for him, but as you can see his punt return set us up big to put points on the board.”

Toney looks like he’ll be a valuable piece of the Chiefs’ offense and special teams going forward — exactly what the Giants thought he’d be when they drafted him.

12 responses to “JuJu Smith-Schuster: I don’t know what the Giants were doing with Kadarius Toney

  1. Brian Daboll should never have won coach of the year. He had a talented player in Toney on his team and chose to trade him instead of allowing him to help Daniel Jones out. Watch Toney become the next Tyreek Hill…

  2. Let’s settle down on how well he played. 221 yards in 10 games. He was invisible for the first 95% of the game.

  3. Based on his production; I would say the Giants and their fans have questions what they were doing as well. He’s often injured, but when he’s on the field, you can tell he’s a freak player. With him under contract, Kansas City should be able to go get a good receiver if juju decides to go elsewhere. With Hardman’s also often injured, he likely won’t get a big contract, so maybe KC can bring him back as well.

  4. He had 3 catches for the giants and was a headache the entire time. I’m honestly surprised they got what they did for him at the time. As a giants fan, I’m glad I don’t have to make excuses for him any more.

  5. The traded him so the Giants can overpay for a QB that has thrown 15 TD passes in consecutive seasons. Let that sink in.

  6. What were they doing with him? Watching him rehab his various mysterious ailments and listening to his excuses for why he can’t play again. No sense in hanging onto a guy who clearly does NOT want to play. Might as well get what you can for him.

  7. I agree with JuJu, I am glad my Chiefs acquired Kadarius Toney. I remember when the trade happened, a ton of Giants fans were saying “Good Riddance” to Toney.

  8. There was a lot going on with Toney. Gettleman originally brought him in, but he settled on him when the guy he really wanted wasn’t available. He was often injured, and when he wasn’t injured he was unavailable for other reasons. The Giants brought in a new GM/coaching staff, and he was injured yet again. He didn’t seem interested in playing. He had issues before they signed him, much like Deandre Baker. Both players ended up on the Chiefs. The Chiefs ended up cutting Baker, let’s see what happens with Toney.

  9. JuJu – the New York Nightmaras have been clueless for over a decade. It is apparent there is no real coaching on that team and the management is more likely conducting business in a dark alley than with any skill and talent.

  10. Recency bias. He made a play in the SB and had a few plays this year, but he did not do much as far as production from the WR spot that is expected from a 1st Rd WR. That said, it does seem like the NYG have a track record of not getting much out of high money WRs.

  11. I don’t think his talent was ever in question in NY, the problem was his availability. When you’re not ever available due to injuries, that usually means exit stage left. He’s had injury issues in KC too but Veach and co were willing to wait it out with him.

