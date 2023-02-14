Lavonte David hopes to spend entire career with Bucs

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ win in Super Bowl LVII closed the book on the 2022 season and that leaves teams and players with little to do other than turn their attention to the offseason.

For veteran linebacker Lavonte David, that means sorting out his contract. David is currently on track for free agency, but he’s not looking for a new place to play. David has spent his entire 11-year career with the Buccaneers and he said on WDAE recently that he “wouldn’t want to be anywhere else” while citing examples of the kind of career he wants to have in Tampa.

“For sure. I’d love to retire as a Buccaneer,” David said, via PewterReport.com. “Getting to play in the same building my whole career like guys like Ronde Barber and Derrick Brooks, that’d be amazing. Just to walk the same hallways they walked their whole career. Especially Derrick Brooks, you all know how I feel about Derrick. Every time he comes around, my eyes light up. So, he’s definitely a guy who I kind of want to model after, just be a guy who played with Tampa their whole career and was just a staple for what they do.”

David, who had 124 tackles and three sacks while starting every game in 2022, said he has not had any conversations with the Bucs at this point, but expects to talk to them once they’ve dealt with their offensive coordinator vacancy and taken care of other business.