Patrick Mahomes: Second Super Bowl win cements Andy Reid’s legacy

Getty Images

As the Chiefs celebrated their victory in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday night, one thing that became clear from the team’s leadership is how much it meant to win that game for head coach Andy Reid.

Having been at the helm for 24 seasons between the Eagles and Chiefs, Reid was already considered one of the best head coaches in the history of the sport. But quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce explained after the game that they wanted to remove all doubt when it comes to Reid’s impact on the NFL.

“He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time. I think everybody knew that. But these last two Super Bowls kind of cemented that,” Mahomes said. “To have someone that is such a great person who gets the best out of the players and to become men and players, you wanted to do that, you wanted to win those Super Bowls for him. It’s great that we did that.”

Mahomes and Kelce both mentioned that Reid is the best they’ve been around when it comes to connecting with players.

“I’ll tell you what, I’d do anything for that guy,” Kelce said. “Absolutely anything.

“For him going up against his old team, we wanted to get this so bad for him. His legacy in Philadelphia will live on forever. I know that city loves him, I love that organization loves him. Ever since he’s been here in Kansas City, I’ve seen it firsthand, he’s poured his heart, his mind and his soul into this organization and to this team and lead a group of men. You can call it what you want, that didn’t happen in Philly. That happened right in here in Kansas City. There’s a lot of pride in knowing he’s had success in two different organizations, but this is the better one.”

While there was some noise about Reid potentially retiring, he’s since made it clear that he plans to be back for the 2023 season.

The Chiefs will have their second championship parade in four years on Wednesday.