Raiders officially release Derek Carr

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 14, 2023, 5:31 PM EST
What was long expected has now become official, as Derek Carr has been released by the Raiders.

Carr was on the league’s personnel notice issued on Tuesday afternoon.

General Manager Dave Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels issued a joint statement on the move.

“We have a lot of respect for Derek Carr and what he has meant to the Raiders organization for the last nine years,” the statement reads. “Derek has done great things in this league and we’re thankful to have been able to work with him this past year. He is a true professional and we appreciate his hard work in striving to produce the results we all desire. We wish Derek and his family all the best in the future.”

A second-round pick in 2014, Carr ends his tenure with the Raiders as the franchise leader in passing yards (35,222) and touchdowns (217). He’s second in franchise history in wins with 63, trailing only Ken Stabler’s 69. But the raiders were just 63-79 in games Carr started from 2014-2022.

Car should have options on the open market and can sign with any team at any time. The Raiders won’t receive a compensatory pick for Carr signing elsewhere because he was released.

The Raiders benched and subsequently released Carr to avoid paying him $40.4 million in guaranteed money after the club signed him to an extension last offseason.

As for Las Vegas, the club should also have options after clearing significant cap space with Carr’s release.

  1. Good Riddance, great guy, wish him luck except against us, but it wasn’t even 3 yards and a cloud of dust. It was drop back and check down behind the line of scrimmage before the play could even develop. We weren’t going to win a playoff game with that. It’s time to see what’s next for better or worse. I think he’d audible into a check down he likes it so much.

  3. Oh snap, i figured they’d still get that 3rd round compensatory pick. But damn, they found another way to screw this up. Should have let him play out the last two games, then trade him this offseason. Even if traded for peanuts and a bag of money, they’d have gotten something tangible in return.

  4. Hope Carr found a new garage and a suitable owner. Engine is 9 years old and might not run very long.

  6. Don’t care what the cap hit or contract structure is. To straight up release a player like this, been able to get nothing nothing back, have no heir apparent…that locker room is laughing at Ziegler and McDaniels

  7. His fate was sealed the moment that braying Raiders fan started heckling a classy Pats fan while wearing a Carr jersey. Tbh I kinda expected it to go all Final Destination on him so congrats to Carr for getting away intact.

  8. This whole saga boils down to: it was easier, and probably cheaper, to drop your very good but overpaid QB at a contractually convenient moment than to admit that your big HC hire is a bust. The team has a built-in excuse for mediocrity next year and, unless Carr really slays in his new home, the Raiders’ big brains don’t have to feel as stupid as they would firing Joshy boy.

