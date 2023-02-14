Ravens hire Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

Posted by Myles Simmons on February 14, 2023, 11:05 AM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP National Championship
Baltimore is bringing a respected assistant coach back into the league to lead their offense.

The Ravens have hired Todd Monken to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced on Tuesday.

“We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “Todd’s leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We’re excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships.”

Monken has spent the last three seasons as Georgia’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, helping the program win back-to-back national championships. Monken particularly shined in January, as the Bulldogs defeated TCU 65-7 in this year’s title game.

While Monken has spent most of his coaching career in the college ranks, he spent the 2016-2018 seasons as the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator. He then was the Browns’ offensive coordinator in their one season under Freddie Kitchens in 2019. Monken was also the Jaguars’ receivers coach from 2007-2010.

Monken had a three-year stint as Southern Miss’ head coach from 2013-2015, compiling a 13-25 record — including a 9-5 finish with a 7-1 conference record in 2015.

This is the second year in a row that Harbaugh has reached into the college ranks for a coordinator who also had NFL experience. Harbaugh brought Mike Macdonald back to be the team’s defensive coordinator after he’d departed the organization to become Michigan’s D-coordinator under Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, in 2021. He’d previously been with the Ravens since 2014, rising from coaching intern to linebackers coach.

Former offensive coordinator Greg Roman elected to depart the organization to pursue other opportunities after the 2022 season.

17 responses to “Ravens hire Todd Monken as offensive coordinator

  5. And the Ravens draft Stetson Bennett with their 1st round pick….letting Lamar walk saving a whole lot of money.

  6. LOL!

    Baltimore looking to go backwards with an NCAA hire. Wow. They just keep caving into Lamar.

  7. And with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft the Baltimore Ravens select Stetson Bennett QB Georgia.

  10. His one year as a play-caller was a 5k+ passing season from Winston and Fitzpatrick. Bucs 2018.

    Fingers crossed!

  11. heap86 says:
    February 14, 2023 at 11:35 am
    And with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft the Baltimore Ravens select Stetson Bennett QB Georgia.

    _____________________________

    maybe Round 5 at the earliest.

  12. Kingmj4891 says:
    February 14, 2023 at 11:42 am
    heap86 says:
    February 14, 2023 at 11:35 am
    And with the 22nd pick in the 2023 NFL draft the Baltimore Ravens select Stetson Bennett QB Georgia.

    _____________________________

    maybe Round 5 at the earliest.

    75Rate This

    ———-

    Especially after that public drunken bust.

  17. Nobody is going to draft Stetson. Maybe he gets signed UDFA, but 26 year old rookie QBs are not popular as pro choices. You can look it up.

    Maybe this will work out but I’m pretty sure there won’t be a lot of 65-7 games.

