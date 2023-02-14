Report: Bucs will conduct second interview with Thomas Brown on Wednesday

Getty Images

The Bucs will conduct a second interview with Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown on Tuesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Brown had his initial interview with the team last week.

The Bucs have interviewed at least nine candidates for the job to replace Bryon Leftwich, with whom they parted ways Jan. 19.

Seahawks quarterbacks coach Dave Canales had his second interview with the team Tuesday.

Brown spent two seasons as the Rams’ running backs coach before moving to work with the tight ends in 2022. Brown moved back to running backs when Ra’Shaad Samples left for Arizona State, and the Rams recently hired a new tight ends coach in Nick Caley.

Brown has coordinator experience from his time at the University of Miami and also interviewed for the Texans head coaching job.