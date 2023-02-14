Report: Panthers hire Jonathan Cooley as secondary coach

Posted by Charean Williams on February 14, 2023, 6:53 PM EST
NFL: OCT 30 Panthers at Falcons
The Panthers are hiring Jonathan Cooley as their defensive backs coach, Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Rams parted ways with Cooley on Jan. 18.

He joins the Panthers’ staff coordinated by Ejiro Evero after the two men coached together with the Rams.

Cooley was hired by the Rams in 2020 as defensive assistant/quality control coach under Brandon Staley. He took over as the secondary coach last season when Evero left to become defensive coordinator of the Broncos.

Cooley’s other coaching experience is in the college ranks.

